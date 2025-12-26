FLIR to Showcase Next-Gen Thermal Inspection Tools at CES 2026

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, FLIR will demonstrate advancements in thermal camera technology designed to expand the capabilities and ease of use of condition monitoring across multiple industries.

From Booth 9037, FLIR will present its next-generation iXX-Series app-enabled thermal cameras, highlighting how the devices can support electrical and mechanical inspections in manufacturing, industrial, commercial, datacenter and utility environments. The demonstrations will show how the cameras work in combination with FLIR Assetlink browser-based software to provide asset-centric structured data intended to streamline workflows and support decision making.

The company will feature two cameras from the new iXX-Series, the i64 and i65, both built on FLIR’s ACE platform. The cameras are designed to operate with app-driven workflows and connect to the cloud, allowing teams to scale inspections more efficiently. FLIR states that traditional reporting requirements can consume up to 50% of a technician’s time, while connected workflows using embedded Assetlink software eliminate that reporting burden.

According to the company, the iXX-Series cameras are intended to make NFPA 70B-certified thermal inspections accessible to technicians regardless of experience level, a factor FLIR says is significant as approximately 60% of maintenance teams report a shortage of skilled thermographers.

Both the i64 and i65 feature 480 × 640 resolution thermal imaging, a five-inch touchscreen and a rugged, glove-friendly design. The i65 also includes built-in LTE connectivity, enabling users to upload thermal data, share reports and collaborate in real time without Wi-Fi access. Live demonstrations of the cameras’ app-driven functionality will be displayed on a large touchscreen at the booth.

Additional demonstrations at the FLIR booth will include science-grade cooled cameras streaming live to screens, showing how high-quality thermal imaging can visualize minute temperature differences for applications such as electronics development, university research and non-destructive testing.

FLIR will also showcase the FLIR Edge Pro wireless thermal camera, which connects to iOS and Android devices to capture infrared images and video, and the FLIR Scout Pro thermal monocular designed for law enforcement and public safety use. Wall-mounted displays will highlight other technologies including thermal AI cameras, visible AI cameras, intelligent traffic solutions, early fire detection cameras, optical gas imaging, video management systems and PTZ AI cameras and radars.

Interactive elements at the booth will include a thermal selfie station, a hidden heat challenge and a raffle.

“As visitors to our booth will discover, Flir is changing the playing field and evolving the condition monitoring arena with a new world of possibilities,” said John Gould, senior director of strategic business development at FLIR. “If you have an interest in preserving critical asset health, maximizing uptime and quality, or gaining predictive insight, you will definitely benefit from the advantages that Flir brings.”

FLIR will exhibit at Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall — 9037.