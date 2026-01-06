Hailo Highlights Mass Market Edge AI Adoption at CES 2026

Hailo will return to CES 2026 to demonstrate how edge AI has moved beyond early adoption and into broad commercial and consumer use, with artificial intelligence now running locally on devices used by creators, enterprises and large-scale systems.

The company plans to show how its edge AI processors are enabling on-device intelligence across consumer hardware, commercial deployments and emerging autonomous systems that can interpret and respond to their environments without reliance on cloud connectivity.

“AI is reaching more users, devices, and industries than ever before, and Hailo is accelerating that expansion,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “We’re making it possible for anyone to run AI locally, for enterprises to depend on edge intelligence at scale, and for a new generation of autonomous, context-aware systems to emerge.”

Live demonstrations will feature Hailo’s AI accelerators and AI vision processors at the Venetian Hotel Suite 29-310 and at the Israel Pavilion in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

Lowering barriers to on-device GenAI

At CES, Hailo will highlight efforts to expand access to on-device generative and vision AI for developers, educators and hobbyists. The company says its software suite and developer ecosystem allow advanced AI workloads to run locally and privately on compact hardware.

Two partner products will be showcased. ASUS is introducing the UGen300 USB AI Accelerator, described as the first USB edge AI accelerator powered by Hailo-10H, designed to enable secure and offline AI workloads on laptops and other edge computers. Hailo will also demonstrate applications built on the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+, which uses Hailo-8 and Hailo-8L processors and is already used by a large developer and maker community.

According to the company, these offerings reduce reliance on cloud infrastructure for workloads that previously required more complex systems.

Commercial deployments across industries

Hailo will also present examples of edge AI already deployed in commercial systems worldwide, particularly in environments where low latency, limited connectivity and privacy requirements make on-device processing essential.

In security and surveillance, demonstrations will include AI vision processors with features such as low-light denoising, dynamic privacy masking and advanced search and indexing. Smart camera systems from Truen and Vicon using Hailo-15 processors will be shown alongside Evolv’s eXpedite x-ray bag screening technology, developed with Advantech, which is designed to support faster and more autonomous threat detection in crowded public spaces.

Retail demonstrations will include a computer-vision checkout system from Fujitsu that uses an AI module powered by Hailo-10H to streamline checkout and reduce shrinkage.

In robotics, Hailo will highlight an autonomous lawn mower from Husqvarna that uses AI vision for improved navigation and obstacle avoidance. Healthcare use cases will include Akara’s thermal sensing platform, powered by Hailo-8, which is designed to automate surgical event capture and coordinate operating room workflows while preserving privacy.

Looking ahead to agentic edge AI

Beyond current deployments, Hailo plans to demonstrate how conversational and agentic generative AI can run directly on devices. In security and surveillance, this includes vision-language capabilities that allow systems to search, summarize and interpret scenes with low latency.

Automotive demonstrations will focus on a GenAI-based in-cabin assistant that uses large language and vision-language models to support safer and more comfortable driving. The company will also show AI agents for connected home applications, including home network setup, maintenance and natural speech control of appliances.