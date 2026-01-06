Aosu Expands Modular Home Security Ecosystem at CES 2026

Aosu announced an expansion of smart home security portfolio at CES 2026 with the introduction of a new Tracking Series built around deeper system interoperability and modular design. The company unveiled the T2 Ultra 4K SolarCam System, T2 Pro Dual-Camera and R2 Max Video Doorbell as the next phase of its aosuCortex platform, which is designed to unify multiple camera types into a single, customizable home security ecosystem.

The new products build on the launch of aosuCortex earlier this year and reflect a shift toward flexible, multi-camera configurations that can scale as homeowner needs change. The updated system is said to allow users to connect and manage PTZ cameras, dual-camera systems and upcoming video doorbell models through one modular hub rather than separate devices or subscriptions.

Focus on image quality and night performance

At the top of the lineup is the T2 Ultra 4K SolarCam, which aosu positions as a flagship outdoor security camera with a focus on nighttime performance. The camera uses what the company describes as TrueColor 4K night vision to deliver full-color footage in low-light and no-light conditions without relying on supplemental lighting.

Hardware features include an F1.0 ultra-wide aperture and a 1/1.8-inch starlight sensor, which aosu says enables clearer identification of faces, license plates and other details throughout the day and night. The T2 Ultra also combines PIR heat sensing, wave radar and on-device AI in a triple detection system designed to improve human detection accuracy while reducing false alerts.

The T2 Ultra system is available now with aosuCortex in two- and four-camera kits.

Dual-camera tracking for perimeter protection

The new T2 Pro expands coverage through a dual-camera design that pairs a fixed ultra-wide lens with a fully controllable PTZ camera. Together, the two lenses provide up to 270 degrees of simultaneous coverage, allowing wide-area monitoring alongside close-up tracking.

The system uses on-device AI to detect and track people, vehicles, animals and repeat visitors. According to aosu, this approach is intended to deliver faster alerts and more accurate event classification while maintaining continuous tracking across near and far zones.

Pricing and availability for the T2 Pro have not yet been finalized. The company said the device is expected to launch in spring 2026.

Expanding the front-door view

aosu also introduced the R2 Max Video Doorbell, which brings the same on-device AI approach to front-door monitoring. The doorbell integrates a camera, PIR sensor and 60GHz radar to improve detection accuracy and reduce false alerts.

Video is captured in 3K HDR with full-color night vision and a vertical field of view designed to provide head-to-toe coverage. Additional features include two-way audio with noise and echo reduction and package detection designed to alert homeowners to deliveries and monitor them after arrival.

The R2 Max supports multiple power options, including a removable battery rated for more than 120 days of operation, and is designed to integrate directly into the aosuCortex ecosystem. Like the T2 Pro, pricing and availability are expected in spring 2026.

A modular system approach

The updated aosuCortex platform underpins the new Tracking Series. The system now supports up to eight mixed camera types for coordinated camera-to-camera tracking and uses local processing to reduce power consumption. aosu says this results in up to 30 percent longer battery life compared to earlier configurations.

By combining the T2 Ultra, T2 Pro and R2 Max under one system, aosu is positioning aosuCortex as a fully DIY security network that can be expanded without additional hubs or cloud subscriptions. The company is showcasing the new products and system capabilities at The Venetian Expo Halls booth #52365.