Z-Wave Alliance Expands Smart Home Presence at CES 2026

The Z-Wave Alliance plans to expand its presence at CES 2026 with a dedicated ballroom space designed to highlight member technologies, standards development, and interoperability across the smart home ecosystem.

All Z-Wave-related activities at the show will be centralized in the new Z-Wave Alliance ballroom in Titian 2205, which the organization describes as a hub for collaboration, tabletop demonstrations, and industry discussion. The space will feature exhibits from Z-Wave Alliance member companies alongside a pair of fireside chat panels focused on connectivity standards and the evolution of smart home intelligence.

Throughout CES, the ballroom will host tabletop exhibits from a range of member companies showcasing Z-Wave-enabled products and applications. Exhibitors include CleverK9, which is preparing a connected smart safety crate system designed around canine behavior science and IoT technology, and FireAvert, which is launching Z-Wave-compatible automatic stove shutoff devices intended to improve fire prevention and system integration.

Silicon Labs will demonstrate a multi-protocol implementation that combines Z-Wave Long Range and Amazon Sidewalk on a single system-on-chip platform, illustrating how developers can design solutions that operate across multiple ecosystems. Siterwell plans to highlight Z-Wave 800 Series devices including smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and complementary safety sensors, while Vision will showcase new healthcare-focused smart home solutions. Zooz will demonstrate upcoming Z-Wave Long Range products including a motion dimmer switch with built-in sensors and a siren and chime device with customizable sound playback.

In addition to exhibits, the Z-Wave Alliance will host two fireside chat panels intended to explore technical and market trends shaping the smart home sector. Both sessions will take place at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be followed by networking receptions.

The first panel, scheduled for Tuesday, January 6, will focus on the Z-Wave User Credential Command Class and its role in advancing secure and interoperable smart lock systems. The discussion will examine how new Z-Wave standards move from proposal through certification and why participation in standards development can benefit companies even before products reach market.

The second panel, set for Wednesday, January 7 and sponsored by ADT, will examine how next-generation sensors and open standards are reshaping intelligent home security. Topics include the evolution of sensing technologies, the role of Z-Wave Long Range in improving range and reliability, and how sensor fusion is enabling more responsive and privacy-aware smart home experiences.

Seating for the fireside chats will be limited, with advance registration required. All sessions will be open to registered CES attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.