Reolink Expands On-Device AI and Surveillance Portfolio at CES 2026

Reolink is introducing a range of new edge AI and camera products at CES 2026, with announcements spanning local AI processing, multi-lens surveillance cameras, battery-powered devices and expanded floodlight camera options.

The company will exhibit at the Venetian Expo in Hall A-D and plans to host a keynote briefing at its booth on January 6. According to briefing materials, the product introductions reflect a broader focus on on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing, expanded camera coverage and power efficiency across residential security applications.

A central announcement is the introduction of the Reolink AI Box, which brings the company’s ReoNeura AI computing platform to the edge. Powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing Q8 series, the AI Box is designed to provide local AI processing for Reolink cameras, home hubs or NVRs without requiring additional hardware. The system enables features such as prompt-based alerts that allow users to define detection logic using natural language, higher-accuracy AI video search using descriptive phrases, automated event descriptions and AI-generated summaries of security footage with ranked attention levels.

Reolink is also unveiling the OMVI Series, a new lineup of triple-lens bullet pan-tilt cameras designed to combine panoramic coverage with close-up tracking. The flagship OMVI X16 PoE model features a dual-lens panoramic camera delivering a 180-degree ultra-wide view alongside a PTZ lens offering 360-degree pan, 140-degree tilt and 16x optical zoom. The system supports intelligent tracking across both views, allowing the PTZ lens to follow people, vehicles, or animals beyond the panoramic frame. Users can also initiate PTZ focus by selecting points within the panoramic image, and custom patrol routes can be scheduled through the Reolink app.

In addition to wired cameras, Reolink plans to announce a new power-efficient series of battery-powered cameras and doorbells built on the Qualcomm QCC730 chipset. The company says the series is designed to extend battery performance through Qualcomm’s micro-power Wi-Fi solution, delivering up to 96 percent longer battery life compared with industry standards.

The company is further expanding its floodlight camera lineup with new and updated models. A new solar floodlight camera will debut at CES, combining a 4MP wide-angle camera, smart AI detection, a 1,000-lumen floodlight and a built-in rechargeable battery in a wire-free design powered by a solar panel. Reolink will also highlight the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi camera, a 4K PTZ model with auto-tracking and adaptive smart lighting scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2026, as well as the Elite Floodlight WiFi camera, which offers a 4K ultra-wide panoramic view with customizable lighting and advanced AI features.

Together, the announcements are said to outline Reolink’s approach to integrating local AI processing, multi-lens imaging and power-efficient design across its next generation of home security products, all of which will be showcased during CES 2026 at the company’s booth.