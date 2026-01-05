DESLOC Debuts New Biometric, Solar Powered Smart Locks at CES 2026

DESLOC is announcing three new smart locks at CES 2026 aimed at expanding how homeowners manage access security visibility and power efficiency at the front door.

The company introduced the K140 Plus V150 Plus and S150 Max smart locks during the show highlighting new approaches to biometric access sustainable power and integrated video at the point of entry. The new models are being displayed at the Venetian and are scheduled to roll out throughout 2026.

According to the company the additions reflect a broader push to reduce friction in everyday home access while incorporating more advanced authentication and monitoring features directly into the lock itself.

The K140 Plus focuses on touchless entry through palm vein recognition and radar based gesture unlocking allowing users to access their homes without touching a keypad or lock surface. The device also includes built in Wi Fi for remote access and alerts along with a rechargeable battery supported by an emergency USB C power option. The lock is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and carries IP65 waterproofing and BHMA Grade 3 certification. DESLOC said the K140 Plus is expected to be available for preorder in January 2026 priced under two hundred dollars.

The V150 Plus centers on sustainable operation introducing what DESLOC describes as the first consumer smart lock to integrate a perovskite solar panel. Designed to generate power even in low light conditions the solar panel is intended to extend battery life and reduce reliance on manual charging. The lock also includes a removable backup battery as well as 3D facial recognition and an AI driven fingerprint sensor designed to improve accuracy over time. DESLOC said the V150 Plus is scheduled for preorder in the second quarter of 2026 with pricing under three hundred dollars.

The S150 Max combines access control with integrated video monitoring using a dual camera system positioned to capture a full vertical view of the doorway. The lock includes a forward facing camera and a downward facing lens designed to monitor visitors and packages. A built in indoor display allows occupants to view live video from inside the home while AI based alerts distinguish between people pets deliveries and unknown visitors. The S150 Max also incorporates facial recognition fingerprint authentication and a large rechargeable battery. The company said the model is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2026 with pricing under four hundred dollars.

DESLOC is showing its new lineup of home security solutions at CES in Las Vegas Venetian Booth #52871.