Chamberlain Group Brings Biometric Intelligence to the Front Door With myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock

At the core of the myQ Secure View is a three-in-one design that combines a premium smart lock, a 2K HDR video doorbell with color night vision, and a biometric authentication system. Homeowners can unlock the door in two seconds or less using one of five entry methods: facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, PIN code, the myQ mobile app, or a traditional physical key.

Beyond convenience, Chamberlain is emphasizing intelligence. The system uses AI-powered detection to distinguish between people, vehicles, animals, packages, and general motion, delivering more precise alerts and reducing false notifications. Through myQ’s Smart Secure feature, those detections can automatically trigger actions across the home, such as locking doors or closing the garage, based on time-of-day rules or user-defined scenarios.

The lock integrates seamlessly with existing myQ devices, including garage door openers, the Smart Garage Video Keypad, outdoor battery cameras, and the myQ Chime, which provides in-home audio alerts even when phones are silenced. The result is a unified view of front-door, garage, and perimeter activity within a single app, a capability Chamberlain says is already trusted by more than 14 million myQ users worldwide.

Designed for everyday conditions, the myQ Secure View operates in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F. It is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery rated for up to six months of use per charge. A swappable spare battery ensures uninterrupted operation. Installation is designed to be straightforward and requires only common household tools.

Chamberlain says the product reflects real-world use cases—from hands-free facial access when carrying groceries to temporary PINs for service providers or remote access for guests—while maintaining the simplicity that has driven adoption of myQ in the garage.

The myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock will be available exclusively to existing myQ users beginning January 6, 2026, followed by general availability on January 13 through myQ.com and select retail partners. Facial and fingerprint access features are not available in Illinois, Texas, or outside the U.S. and Canada.

With this launch, Chamberlain Group is making clear that its vision for smart access extends well beyond the garage door—toward a fully integrated, AI-driven approach to securing and managing every entry point of the modern home.