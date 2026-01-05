Universal Electronics Marks 40 Years by Unveiling Adaptive Home Intelligence at CES 2026

At CES, UEI is also demonstrating Tide Touch , an expanded feature set designed to complement homeSense across adjacent smart home markets.

As Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) celebrates its 40th anniversary, the company is using CES 2026 to signal what it sees as the next major shift in the connected home: systems that do more than connect devices; they actively learn, adapt, and respond to how people live.

From its booth at the Venetian Expo, UEI is highlighting the latest advancements in QuickSet homeSense, an intelligent software layer designed to make homes more responsive, efficient, and personalized—without compromising privacy. The technology builds on UEI’s long-standing role as a behind-the-scenes enabler of control and interoperability across consumer electronics, extending that expertise into adaptive sensing and contextual intelligence.

From Occupancy Detection to Contextual Awareness

UEI positions QuickSet homeSense as a significant evolution beyond traditional occupancy detection. Rather than simply identifying whether someone is home, the platform interprets presence, movement, and usage patterns to understand who is in the house, where they are, and how devices are being used.

That awareness enables automated adjustments across lighting, climate, and entertainment systems based on real-time, in-room presence. The system can also account for guests and individuals not directly connected to the home network, allowing automation to function without requiring explicit user interaction.

Underlying the experience is UEI's privacy-by-design architecture, with behavioral patterns managed locally and securely to ensure personalization does not compromise user trust.

Energy Efficiency Without User Friction

Energy optimization is a central theme of homeSense. By combining sensing data with real-time analytics, the system can automatically power down lighting, displays, and HVAC systems in unused rooms. Over time, privately managed weekly occupancy patterns allow automation rules to become more precise, reducing waste while preserving comfort.

The approach is aimed not only at single-family homes but also at property managers and multi-dwelling environments, where energy savings can scale quickly without requiring tenants to change behavior.

Personalization for Content and Communication

Beyond physical comfort, QuickSet homeSense extends into content personalization. By recognizing individual users and usage habits, the platform can tailor entertainment recommendations, deliver context-aware notifications to personal devices, and support more targeted content delivery for service providers—while maintaining strict privacy controls.

UEI sees this capability as increasingly relevant as content ecosystems seek to balance relevance with regulatory and consumer expectations regarding data protection.

Tide Touch Expands the Ecosystem

At CES, UEI is also demonstrating Tide Touch, an expanded feature set designed to complement homeSense across adjacent smart home markets. Tide Touch integrates directly with homeSense to support advanced energy management, personalized automation, and cloud-connected services, including remote diagnostics and over-the-air updates.

Designed to operate across residential, multi-dwelling, and utility environments, the platform emphasizes interoperability—unifying sensing and control for climate, lighting, access, and water detection within a single, cohesive system.

Together, Tide Touch and homeSense are positioned as a flexible foundation for partners seeking to deploy scalable, intelligence-driven home management solutions.

Setting the Direction for the Next Decade

“As we look to CES 2026, our focus is on ensuring that every innovation we announce delivers real value and sets the stage for sustainable growth,” said Richard Carnifax, interim CEO and COO of Universal Electronics Inc. “Our commitment goes beyond continuity—it’s about shaping the future of connected living for our customers and partners worldwide.”

With four decades in the connected home market, UEI is framing its latest announcements not as incremental upgrades, but as a redefinition of how intelligence, automation, and privacy intersect in everyday living.

Universal Electronics Inc. will be exhibiting at CES 2026, January 6–9, at the Venetian Expo, Booth #53023, where attendees can experience QuickSet homeSense and Tide Touch firsthand.