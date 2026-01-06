Lockly Broadens Smart Access Strategy at CES 2026 With Matter-Ready Locks and New Property Tech Platform
Key Highlights
- The Affirm Series introduces Wi-Fi-enabled, Matter-compatible smart locks in deadbolt and latch styles, supporting NFC, PIN, and app-based access for versatile control.
- Lockly TapCom platform offers a seamless, app-free property management experience, simplifying guest access and communication for short-term rentals.
- New security devices, such as the OwlGuard HD security cameras and the Smart Safe XL, offer offline recording and enhanced protection for personal items, expanding Lockly's ecosystem.
- Lockly aims to deliver integrated, reliable security solutions for homeowners, property managers, and short-term rental operators, emphasizing interoperability and user convenience.
LAS VEGAS — At CES 2026, Lockly is signaling a broader ambition in the smart access and property technology market, unveiling a slate of new products that extend well beyond its core smart lock portfolio. From Matter-compatible locks to an app-free property management platform and offline-capable security cameras, the company is positioning itself as a more comprehensive provider of smart access ecosystems.
On display in Venetian Suite 29-318, Lockly’s latest introductions include the Affirm Series smart locks, Lockly TapCom property management software, the OwlGuard IP security camera, and the Smart Safe XL. Collectively, the new offerings are designed to make access control and security more intuitive for homeowners, short-term rental operators, and property managers.
“Over the years, we’ve proven that Lockly can deliver industry-changing hardware that then becomes the standard,” said Frank Polidoro, chief revenue officer at Lockly. “As we continue that path, we’re introducing Lockly TapCom as a software solution that will be just as impactful in elevating access and security experiences for an often-ignored audience. We’re giving people more streamlined options to secure and control their spaces, all while delivering reliable security that Lockly has become known for.”
The cornerstone of the announcement is the new Lockly Affirm Series, the company’s first smart locks with built-in Wi-Fi and native Matter compatibility. Offered in both deadbolt and latch configurations, the Affirm Series is designed to deliver what Lockly describes as an “affordable luxury” experience, blending multiple access methods with simplified installation.
Beyond hardware, Lockly is also emphasizing software and services as a growth area. Lockly TapCom, a patent-pending property management platform, enables short-term rental guests to access properties and communicate with hosts without requiring a dedicated mobile app, addressing friction points common in the vacation rental experience.
By supporting Matter, the Affirm Series enables interoperability across major smart home ecosystems, addressing a longstanding pain point for consumers managing devices from multiple platforms. The locks also support both physical and digital NFC key cards, allowing users to add credentials directly to a digital wallet for tap-to-unlock access. Built-in Wi-Fi eliminates the need for a separate hub, providing real-time lock status updates and notifications through the Lockly Home app. At the same time, a numeric keypad offers PIN-based entry for owners and guests.
Lockly says the Affirm Series is particularly well-suited for homeowners and short-term rental operators seeking an easy upgrade to modern smart home standards without adding operational complexity. The Affirm Series Deadbolt and Latch editions are expected to be available in late Q2 2026, priced at $179.99.
Additional products shown at CES include the Lockly OwlGuard Security Camera, which offers HD video recording even without an internet connection, and the Smart Safe XL, a next-generation smart safe designed to secure personal belongings in residential or rental environments.
Together, the announcements underscore Lockly’s push to evolve from a smart lock manufacturer into a broader property technology provider, aligning access control, security, and user experience under a single ecosystem as the smart home market continues to mature.