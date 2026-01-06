Lockly Broadens Smart Access Strategy at CES 2026 With Matter-Ready Locks and New Property Tech Platform

“Over the years, we’ve proven that Lockly can deliver industry-changing hardware that then becomes the standard,” said Frank Polidoro, chief revenue officer at Lockly. “As we continue that path, we’re introducing Lockly TapCom as a software solution that will be just as impactful in elevating access and security experiences for an often-ignored audience. We’re giving people more streamlined options to secure and control their spaces, all while delivering reliable security that Lockly has become known for.”

The cornerstone of the announcement is the new Lockly Affirm Series, the company’s first smart locks with built-in Wi-Fi and native Matter compatibility. Offered in both deadbolt and latch configurations, the Affirm Series is designed to deliver what Lockly describes as an “affordable luxury” experience, blending multiple access methods with simplified installation.