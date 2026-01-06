OmniSpeech Brings Real-Time Deepfake Audio Detection to Zoom Marketplace

Las Vegas -- As AI-generated voice fraud and synthetic audio manipulation accelerate across business and consumer communications, OmniSpeech is embedding real-time deepfake audio detection directly into one of the world’s most widely used collaboration platforms. The company today announced the global availability of OmniSpeech AI Detect™ on the Zoom App Marketplace, enabling users to identify potentially manipulated or AI-generated audio in real time during Zoom meetings.

With the launch, Zoom evolves beyond a collaboration tool into an active verification environment for voice authenticity. Once installed, OmniSpeech AI Detect™ runs during live meetings and allows users to initiate analysis with a simple “Start Scan” command. Audio streams are analyzed in real time, regardless of their origin, and results are displayed through intuitive, color-coded indicators for each detected voice stream: red for likely AI-generated audio, yellow for potentially synthetic voices, and green for voices assessed as likely human.

The solution leverages Zoom’s Real-Time Media Streams (RTMS) alongside OmniSpeech’s proprietary zero-shot AI detection models. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on known voice samples or specific generators, OmniSpeech’s zero-shot architecture is designed to detect previously unseen voice clones and emerging synthetic audio tools—an increasingly critical capability as generative AI evolves.

A distinguishing feature of OmniSpeech AI Detect™ is its platform-agnostic design. Although delivered through Zoom, the technology can analyze audio from virtually any source routed into a meeting, including mobile phones, recorded files, YouTube videos, or other online content. This positions Zoom as a universal playback and detection environment for professionals and consumers seeking to validate voice authenticity in real time.

Alongside the Zoom Marketplace launch, OmniSpeech also announced the availability of a new deepfake detection API, enabling developers and enterprises to integrate the company’s detection capabilities into custom applications, cybersecurity platforms, and voice-enabled workflows. The API extends OmniSpeech’s reach well beyond video conferencing, supporting broader use cases across communications, compliance, and fraud prevention.

Expanding Use Cases Across Business and Consumer Environments

OmniSpeech AI Detect™ is designed to address a wide range of real-world scenarios. Human resources and people operations teams can use the technology during remote interviews, onboarding sessions, and employee check-ins to reduce the risk of impersonation. Compliance and security teams can apply it to sensitive financial authorizations, internal audits, or executive communications where voice spoofing presents a material risk.

Media organizations and content platforms can scan audio assets—such as interviews, podcasts, and user-generated submissions—for signs of synthetic manipulation before publication. Business professionals can add an additional layer of assurance to client calls or negotiations, particularly in high-trust or high-stakes interactions. Consumers, journalists, educators, and creators can also route suspicious calls, voicemail messages, or online audio through Zoom for independent verification of authenticity.

Availability, Pricing, and Privacy

OmniSpeech AI Detect™ is available immediately via the Zoom App Marketplace as an add-on application. Individual subscriptions start at $9.99 per month, with volume discounts and enterprise pricing available for larger deployments.

The company emphasized that privacy and compliance are foundational to the platform’s design. Audio is processed only with explicit user consent, analyzed in real time or from recordings, and is not stored by OmniSpeech. The solution complies with Zoom Marketplace data-use requirements, including transparency, consent controls, and user revocation options. Users remain responsible for ensuring they have appropriate legal authorization to analyze third-party audio.

“With OmniSpeech AI Detect now available on the Zoom Marketplace, hundreds of millions of Zoom users gain access to a critical new layer of defense against AI-generated audio,” said David Przygoda, CEO of OmniSpeech. “By combining Zoom RTMS with our proprietary speech science and AI technology, we’re turning everyday meetings into frontline protection against synthetic voice fraud and helping preserve trust in remote collaboration.”

OmniSpeech will demonstrate AI Detect™ at CES 2026 in the CM Suite at the Venetian Hotel.

About OmniSpeech

OmniSpeech is a pioneer in AI voice technology, delivering solutions for deepfake audio detection, advanced speech analytics, and audio biomarker identification. Built on proprietary machine-learning models and extensive voice-data research, the company provides low-latency, high-accuracy voice security and analysis tools for enterprises, governments, and consumers.

For more information, visit the OmniSpeech website or view the AI Detect™ listing on the Zoom App Marketplace. Enterprise licensing, API access, and partnership inquiries can be directed to [email protected].