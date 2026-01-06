Tactacam Expands Cellular Security Portfolio With Defend 360 Panoramic Camera

As remote property ownership, rural living, and off-grid monitoring continue to grow, Tactacam is entering the cellular security market with a new product designed to overcome the limitations of traditional Wi-Fi cameras.

The company unveiled this week at CES in Las Vegas, Defend 360, a cellular-enabled security camera that provides full 360-degree visibility, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) control, and live remote viewing without requiring Wi-Fi, hardwired power, or professional installation. The launch builds on Tactacam’s decade-long experience in cellular camera technology and reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences toward always-connected security solutions.

According to new research from Tactacam, 33% of U.S. consumers who currently use security cameras chose cellular-enabled models, citing unreliable internet service and the need for reliable remote access—particularly in rural or secluded locations.

Designed for flexibility and ease of use, Defend 360 features a built-in solar panel for continuous power and nationwide 4G LTE cellular connectivity that automatically connects to the strongest available carrier signal. Users can access live video, control camera movement, and receive motion-triggered photo or video alerts directly through the Defend by Tactacam mobile app.

“Other cellular security systems can cost thousands of dollars and come with long contracts,” said Kelly Hover, chief marketing officer at Tactacam. “Defend 360 delivers professional-grade protection with far less complexity and at a fraction of the cost. We believe reliable security should be accessible, not intimidating or cost-prohibitive.”

The camera is priced at $199.99, with cellular data plans starting at $5 per month. Tactacam emphasizes that the service requires no contracts or hidden fees, allowing users to manage plans directly through the app. Installation takes less than five minutes, making the system accessible to homeowners, landowners, and small businesses alike.

Beyond affordability, Defend 360 is built for durability. The camera features a rugged, weatherproof housing intended for year-round outdoor use, making it suitable for farms, job sites, vacation properties, and other environments where wired infrastructure may be unavailable.

Early users cite simplicity and reliability as key benefits. “I needed a security camera that didn’t depend on Wi-Fi, and Defend 360 checked every box,” said Kacey Dennis, a Tactacam customer. “It’s durable, easy to use, and gives me peace of mind no matter where I am.”

With the launch of Defend 360, Tactacam is extending its reach beyond wildlife and trail cameras to broader residential and light-commercial security applications. The company positions the new device as part of a larger effort to bring advanced, cellular-powered monitoring to underserved and hard-to-connect areas.

Defend 360 is available now. Additional information is available at defendcellcam.com.