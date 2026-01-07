Dreame Showcases Security-Led Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS — Amid the crowded halls and constant product reveals of CES 2026, Dreame positioned itself around a clear and increasingly resonant message: the future of the smart home is less about adding devices and more about how those devices work together seamlessly. At this year’s show, the company presented its expanding smart home portfolio as a unified Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem, with residential security serving as a foundational pillar.

Rather than spotlighting far-off concepts or speculative roadmaps, Dreame’s exhibit focused on tangible, working technologies. Visitors to the booth could see and interact with products designed for everyday use, from securing key entry points to enhancing peace of mind through intelligent automation, reinforcing the company’s shift from individual products toward an integrated systems approach.

Nighttime security takes center stage

Security drew significant attention on the show floor, led by demonstrations of Dreame’s NAVO security camera lineup. Central to the presentation was NightVivid full-color night vision, a technology designed to address one of residential security’s most persistent challenges: visibility in low-light and nighttime conditions.

Unlike traditional infrared-based cameras that rely on black-and-white imagery, NightVivid is designed to deliver full-color images even in near darkness. Dreame reports that the technology can preserve color detail at 0.001 lux, allowing facial features, clothing colors, and object details to remain visible when conventional systems struggle. For many CES attendees, the difference was immediately apparent, highlighting nighttime surveillance as a key battleground for next-generation home security.

Advancing from detection to understanding

Beyond imaging, Dreame also introduced AIgoMart, a concept that reflects the company’s evolving approach to home security intelligence. Rather than focusing solely on detecting people or objects, AIgoMart is designed to interpret events within the home environment—such as package deliveries, unfamiliar visitors, vehicle movement, or scenarios involving pets and children.

According to the company, AIgoMart represents a shift toward contextual awareness, enabling systems to better understand what is happening rather than simply flagging motion. Dreame noted that additional AIgoMart capabilities will be unveiled ahead of a planned Q1 launch in North America, positioning the platform as an expandable and continuously improving component of its ecosystem.

That emphasis on combining advanced imaging with artificial intelligence was recognized during the show, when the Dreame NAVO ELITE 1 OutCam received the Gearbrain – CES Best Award in the Security category. The award provided third-party validation of Dreame’s system-level approach to residential security.

Building a system, not a product lineup

Taken as a whole, Dreame’s CES 2026 presence underscored a consistent strategy: smart homes are moving away from fragmented device collections toward cohesive, interoperable systems. By anchoring its ecosystem around security and designing products that scale and evolve together, Dreame signals its intent to compete on integration and usability rather than on feature checklists.

For media, industry analysts, and consumers navigating CES, the company’s message was reinforced through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences. Dreame framed its smart home portfolio not as a future promise, but as a functioning, evolving ecosystem already taking shape.

As CES 2026 continues to explore the next phase of connected living, Dreame’s showcase suggested a straightforward conclusion: the next generation of smart homes will not be defined by the number of devices installed, but by how naturally and reliably those devices work together. That principle sits at the core of Dreame’s Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem vision.