At CES 2026, Ring and Amazon Push Security Into the Background with Smarter, Always-On Intelligence
Key Highlights
- Amazon’s ambient AI approach focuses on providing relevant information at the right time while minimizing unnecessary alerts.
- New Ring features include AI Unusual Event Alerts and Active Warnings, which analyze activity patterns and provide real-time, context-aware deterrents.
- Ring Sensors leverage Amazon Sidewalk to offer reliable, scalable security devices that work even in areas with poor Wi-Fi coverage.
- Community safety is enhanced through Fire Watch, which detects smoke and fire signs, and the Ring Appstore for third-party integrations.
At CES 2026, Amazon is framing the future of connected living around a simple idea: technology should work when you need it and stay out of the way when you don’t. Across entertainment, smart home, and security, the company’s latest announcements emphasize what it calls “ambient AI”—systems that surface the right information at the right time without demanding constant attention.
Nowhere is that strategy more evident than in Ring’s expanded portfolio of devices and AI-powered services, which Amazon unveiled this week as part of a broader showcase that also includes a redesigned Fire TV interface, the expanded Alexa+ experience, and new wearable AI initiatives under its Devices & Services group.
An Amazon spokesperson issued this statement: "Amazon is highlighting a vision for AI that focuses on making customers' lives easier through 'ambient AI,' where products are there when you need them and disappear into the background, always ready, when you don't". This approach is demonstrated through new Ring camera features that proactively surface missed moments and Alexa+ integrations that anticipate user needs before being asked."
For Ring, CES 2026 marks the debut of a new generation of security capabilities designed to deliver clearer awareness, stronger reliability, and more personalized insights—whether protecting a single room, an entire neighborhood, or a remote jobsite.
AI That Prioritizes What Matters
Central to Ring’s announcements are new AI-driven features designed to reduce alert fatigue and improve response to genuine threats. Two of the most notable additions are AI Unusual Event Alerts and Active Warnings, both built on Ring’s Video Descriptions technology.
AI Unusual Event Alerts are designed to learn the everyday patterns of activity around a specific property and notify users only when something deviates from the norm. What qualifies as “unusual” varies by location and camera. A late-night delivery may be routine for one household, while unexpected wildlife, or an unfamiliar vehicle, could trigger an alert at another.
Active Warnings take that intelligence a step further by pairing video analysis with automated, context-aware audio deterrents. When a camera detects a person, computer vision evaluates location and behavior to issue tailored warnings in real time. For customers enrolled in Ring’s Virtual Security Guard service, the system can deliver an immediate deterrent message while a live agent reviews the event. Users also retain control, customizing which cameras activate warnings depending on whether the system is set to Away, Home, or Disarmed.
Both features are expected to roll out later this month for customers with compatible Ring subscription plans and Video Descriptions enabled, excluding Illinois.
Expanding Beyond the Camera
Ring’s vision for security in 2026 extends well beyond video. The company introduced Ring Sensors, a new lineup of always-on devices built on Amazon Sidewalk, the shared neighborhood network designed to extend device range without relying solely on Wi-Fi.
Unlike traditional systems that require hubs or base stations, Ring Sensors are designed to be added incrementally, forming three integrated layers of protection: Security, Safety, and Control.
The Security layer includes door and window sensors, motion detectors with pet-friendly settings, AI-enabled glass break sensors, panic buttons for instant assistance, and outdoor door sensors for gates, sheds, and garages. Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is available with a compatible subscription.
By leveraging Sidewalk, these sensors are designed to remain reliable even at property edges or in areas with inconsistent Wi-Fi coverage—an increasingly important consideration as security ecosystems expand beyond the front door.
Neighborhood Awareness and Fire Intelligence
Ring is also extending its focus from individual homes to communities. A new Fire Watch feature in the Neighbors section of the Ring app provides early warnings and real-time information during fast-moving fires. Developed in partnership with Watch Duty, Fire Watch enables Ring cameras to analyze video for visual signs of smoke or fire and allows users to share snapshots that help neighbors and responders assess unfolding situations more quickly.
In parallel, Ring announced the Ring Appstore, a new in-app experience that lets customers unlock additional functionality for existing cameras through third-party applications developed by vetted partners, signaling a more open ecosystem approach.
Alexa+ Joins the Front Door
Amazon’s broader AI strategy is also reshaping how Ring devices interact with visitors. Alexa+ Greetings combines conversational AI with Ring Video Descriptions to enable Alexa+ to answer Ring doorbells and engage with visitors autonomously, handling routine interactions while homeowners are away.
Alexa+ itself is expanding beyond voice to the web, with deeper integrations across Amazon devices, reinforcing the company’s push toward AI that anticipates needs rather than reacts to commands.
Jobsite Security Goes Mobile
While much of Ring’s portfolio is associated with residential use, CES 2026 also highlights the company’s growing presence in commercial and temporary environments. Ring’s Jobsite Security lineup—including cameras, sensors, and the newly introduced Ring Mobile Security Trailer—is designed for construction sites, parking lots, outdoor events, and other locations where power and connectivity are inconsistent.
With flexible power options, including solar, and Sidewalk-enabled connectivity, the solutions are intended to deliver professional-grade security in locations that traditional systems struggle to serve.
Sidewalk Expands Globally
Amazon also confirmed plans to expand Sidewalk beyond the United States. As an initial step, Sidewalk and Ring Sensors will launch in Canada and Mexico in the coming months, with additional regions—including the EU, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan—expected later this year.
As Sidewalk scales globally, Amazon says it will continue educating customers on how the network works, how it improves coverage and reliability, and what controls are available.
A Quieter Kind of Security
Taken together, Ring’s CES 2026 announcements reflect a broader shift in security technology—from reactive systems that demand attention to intelligent platforms that adapt, prioritize, and quietly operate in the background. By combining AI-driven context, extended connectivity through Sidewalk, and flexible deployments that span homes, neighborhoods, and jobsites, Amazon is positioning Ring as a core pillar of its ambient AI vision.
The goal, as emphasized throughout the CES showcase, is not more alerts or more devices but smarter security that delivers confidence without constant oversight.