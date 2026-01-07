At CES 2026, Ring and Amazon Push Security Into the Background with Smarter, Always-On Intelligence

At CES 2026, Amazon is framing the future of connected living around a simple idea: technology should work when you need it and stay out of the way when you don’t. Across entertainment, smart home, and security, the company’s latest announcements emphasize what it calls “ambient AI”—systems that surface the right information at the right time without demanding constant attention.

Nowhere is that strategy more evident than in Ring’s expanded portfolio of devices and AI-powered services, which Amazon unveiled this week as part of a broader showcase that also includes a redesigned Fire TV interface, the expanded Alexa+ experience, and new wearable AI initiatives under its Devices & Services group.

An Amazon spokesperson issued this statement: "Amazon is highlighting a vision for AI that focuses on making customers' lives easier through 'ambient AI,' where products are there when you need them and disappear into the background, always ready, when you don't". This approach is demonstrated through new Ring camera features that proactively surface missed moments and Alexa+ integrations that anticipate user needs before being asked."