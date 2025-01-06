Lockly unveils major 2025 expansion at CES

Lockly’s Duet Series introduces motorized and manual thumb turns for added reliability, user confidence, and longer battery life. The locks offer up to 200 percent more battery life than the industry average, lasting nine to eleven months compared to the typical three to six months for locks with similar features. The Duet Series locks are easy to install thanks to the manual thumb turn option, which ensures that minor hangups with the deadbolt won’t impact the locking process. Also new to this Lockly series are intuitive and responsive LCD touchscreens, enhancing the user experience with modern, high-performance displays. With built-in WiFi, all Duet Series will also be accessible via Apple Home Keys, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

Available to demo at CES is the Secure Pro Deadbolt Duet Series UWB Edition, equipped with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology for proximity-based automatic unlocking. With UWB, the Duet Series’ Secure Pro Deadbolt will allow for hands-free access with automatic unlocking as users approach their front door and auto-locking as they leave for a seamless experience. Lockly’s Secure Pro Deadbolt Duet Series currently supports Android UWB-enabled phones and will also support Apple's NFC+UWB in the future.