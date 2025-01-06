Lockly unveils major 2025 expansion at CES

Today at CES 2025, Lockly, a property technology company offering high-quality smart locks, announced a comprehensive expansion of its product portfolio. This expansion includes an industry-first Duet Series of smart locks, an elegant Lockly Styla Designer Handlebar Deadbolt, and the brand’s first indoor/outdoor smart security cameras, Sightline and Sightline Pro.
“Our team has always pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in smart home security, and our 2025 launches represent our ability to provide functionality, elegance, and convenience no matter the end users' needs,” said Frank Polidoro, Chief Revenue Officer at Lockly. “The expansion of the Lockly ecosystem leverages innovative lockset solutions and software to deliver smarter security, greater convenience, and peace of mind for anyone adding Lockly to their home or business.”
Duet Series – Motorized and Manual Thumb Turn
Lockly’s Duet Series introduces motorized and manual thumb turns for added reliability, user confidence, and longer battery life. The locks offer up to 200 percent more battery life than the industry average, lasting nine to eleven months compared to the typical three to six months for locks with similar features. The Duet Series locks are easy to install thanks to the manual thumb turn option, which ensures that minor hangups with the deadbolt won’t impact the locking process. Also new to this Lockly series are intuitive and responsive LCD touchscreens, enhancing the user experience with modern, high-performance displays. With built-in WiFi, all Duet Series will also be accessible via Apple Home Keys, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.
Available to demo at CES is the Secure Pro Deadbolt Duet Series UWB Edition, equipped with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology for proximity-based automatic unlocking. With UWB, the Duet Series’ Secure Pro Deadbolt will allow for hands-free access with automatic unlocking as users approach their front door and auto-locking as they leave for a seamless experience. Lockly’s Secure Pro Deadbolt Duet Series currently supports Android UWB-enabled phones and will also support Apple's NFC+UWB in the future.
Also at CES is the Lockly Vision Prestige Duet Series, the first video smart lock from Lockly with built-in WiFi, eliminating the need for an external hub. This innovative smart lock merges the advanced features of Lockly’s Visage and Vision Zeno Series models to include advanced facial recognition, 2K and HD wide-angle video cameras, and a two-way intercom, offering security with real-time monitoring on the Lockly Home app. As an added security measure for users leaving their homes, Vision Prestige includes an interior LCD screen that, when activated, displays what’s on the other side of the door. These features, along with upgraded night vision, elevate Vision Prestige as a complete home security device.
The Secure Pro with UWB Duet Series (MSRP: $379.99) and the Vision Prestige Duet Series (MSRP: $499.99) are launching in Q4 2025, along with additional models that will be announced at a later date.
Lockly Styla Designer Handlebar Deadbolt
This Red Dot Award-winning Lockly Styla Designer Handlebar smart lock makes its official U.S. debut in a standard deadbolt version. For homeowners who refuse to compromise on aesthetics, security, or functionality, Lockly Styla will provide sophisticated elegance to the smart home category. Along with a vertically designed PIN Genie rotating keypad, Lockly Styla features a 2K HD video camera with motion sensors, a 3D biometric fingerprint sensor placed purposefully on the back of the handle, an integrated two-way intercom and color night vision for 24/7 visibility, and a grip-handle one-touch sensor on the interior for unlocking as users leave their home.
Lockly Styla Designer Handlebar Deadbolt will be available to the U.S. market in Q3 2025 with an MSRP of $699.99.
Sightline Cameras
Lockly's Sightline smart security camera marks the company’s entry into the stand-alone camera category. The Sightline boasts 2K HD resolution and is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Lockly Home app, offering users easy-to-monitor surveillance capabilities between all Lockly products. Through Lockly’s unique software, users can create a virtual floor plan within the app, making it easy to monitor multiple areas of their home when placed indoors. With color night vision, AI-powered environment awareness alerts, an IP65 weatherproof mounting kit, and local video storage via microSD, Sightline provides comprehensive security for homes or outdoor areas of all sizes. An upgraded Sightline Pro will feature a high-quality 4K camera with a motorized 360-degree rotating base that will automatically track when movement is detected.
Lockly Sightline (MSRP: $69.99) and Sightline Pro (MSRP: $149.99) will be available in Summer 2025.
The company will soon be launching the Lockly Virtual Video Intercom, a new experience for all Lockly smart locks without a built-in camera that creates a video-enabled, two-way intercom via any smartphone when a visitor scans a QR code pledge. Lockly Virtual Video Intercom will be available in late January 2025 for an MSRP of $19.99, including a one-year subscription ($19.99 yearly renewal).
Lockly is now showing its new lineup of home security solutions at CES in Las Vegas, Venetian Suite 29-321. For more information, please visit www.lockly.com.