Schlage unveils its first ultra-wideband solution at CES 2025

Schlage, a provider of home security and access solutions for over a century, today announced its latest breakthroughs in smart lock technology at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES): the Schlage Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt and the Schlage Arrive Smart WiFi Deadbolt.

The Schlage Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt, which will feature Matter-over-Thread, delivers a hands-free unlocking experience that combines ultimate convenience with trusted security. The Schlage Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt introduces the brand’s latest development of Schlage Converge technology. This feature uses Ultra Wideband and the user’s paired and authorized personal device to intelligently calculate speed, trajectory, and motion, ensuring seamless, intuitive entry that understands intent to enter and unlocks precisely as the user reaches their door. Offering hands-free unlocking, keypad access code entry, and tap-to-unlock and lock with NFC, Schlage Sense Pro delivers convenience for homeowners to enjoy coming and going with ease.