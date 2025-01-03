Morse Micro launches HaLowLink 1 router

Morse Micro, a provider of Wi-Fi HaLow chips, today announced the launch of the HaLowLink 1, its first reference-designed Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point, expanding the company’s suite of IoT evaluation tools.

Designed to unlock the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow, the HaLowLink 1 serves as a best-in-class reference design and evaluation platform that promises to demonstrate Wi-Fi HaLow’s extended range, high throughput, and low-power connectivity in a versatile all-in-one device. Developed in collaboration with GL.iNet, the HaLowLink 1 combines robust hardware with an intuitive user interface, simplifying the setup of a Wi-Fi HaLow network. This powerful tool provides global manufacturers, telecommunication partners, system integrators, and developers with a plug-and-play evaluation experience and reference design that will accelerate the commercial realization of Wi-Fi HaLow Access Points into the market.

Built for flexibility and power

At the core of the HaLowLink 1 is the AzureWave AW-HM593 module, with Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 silicon, which offers the extended range and low-power consumption necessary for a broad range of IoT applications. With support for a range of bandwidths, including 1/2/4/8 MHz, the HaLowLink 1 ensures robust connectivity even in expansive environments. This is further bolstered by the integration of the Mediatek MT7621A dual-core CPU and the MT7603E 2x2 802.11n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 solution, allowing seamless communication between Wi-Fi HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi devices.

The HaLowLink 1 offers a wide variety of use cases, showcasing its versatility in supporting both HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi networks. These include:

Creating Wi-Fi HaLow networks: Use HaLowLink 1 as an access point to create Wi-Fi HaLow networks for HaLow-enabled devices as well as providing connectivity for existing 2.4 GHz and Ethernet devices.

Connecting devices to Wi-Fi HaLow networks: Use HaLowLink 1 to connect legacy devices to Wi-Fi HaLow networks, extending their usable range. Connect devices to HaLowLink 1 via Ethernet, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, or USB, which can then send data over Wi-Fi HaLow.

Extending the range of existing networks : Need a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network in a difficult-to-reach location? Connect a HaLowLink 1 to the central network and then another HaLowLink as an extender at the desired location, and it will provide 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity to devices and link them over Wi-Fi HaLow back to the central network.

Virtual Wire: Replace Ethernet cables with 2 x HaLowLink 1 devices for long-range wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi HaLow. Easy setup is possible with a simple button press to pair devices together.

"HaLowLink 1 is about more than just a Wi-Fi HaLow access point," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "It’s a breakthrough for IoT networks, delivering exceptional range and flexibility in a compact, versatile platform. With Morse Micro’s HaLowLink 1, we’re setting a new standard for what’s possible in IoT and long-range connectivity. By partnering with GL.iNet, we’re providing developers, OEMs, and integrators with an intuitive, powerful tool to build and evaluate scalable, future-proof networks that meet the demands of today’s most challenging environments and drive the IoT innovations of tomorrow."

“GL.iNet is proud to collaborate with Morse Micro on the HaLowLink 1, a product that truly showcases the power and potential of Wi-Fi HaLow," said Alfie Zhao, Chief Technology Officer at GL.iNet. "By combining our expertise in hardware design with Morse Micro’s industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow technology, we’ve created a solution that offers both versatility and exceptional performance. The HaLowLink 1 is built to meet the evolving needs of IoT networks, and we’re excited to see how it transforms connectivity across industries.”

The HaLowLink 1 is now available for sampling directly from Morse Micro to select tier-1 OEMs and ISPs. The unit will be made available to the broader Wi-Fi HaLow developer community from Q1 2025 onwards through Mouser for $99, enabling innovation across various IoT applications. For more information, visit morsemicro.com/halowlink1.