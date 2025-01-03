Inkan.link debuts at CES 2025 to combat Business Email Compromise crisis

In its first-ever CES appearance, European deeptech pioneer Inkan.link unveils Sealfie, a solution to combat the escalating Business Email Compromise (BEC) crisis that costs businesses $5 billion annually. Sealfie turns a simple selfie into an unbreakable chain of evidence.

"When criminals can perfectly imitate your CEO's voice and writing style for less than $400, traditional fraud prevention becomes obsolete," explains Nicolas Thomas, Inkan.link's founder and a 25-year enterprise technology veteran. "Sealfie's approach is revolutionary in its simplicity—if your CEO won't take a selfie to approve a major transaction, they're probably an impostor."

The strategic partnership between Inkan.link and https://ShareID.ai/, announced at CES, marks a new era in business transaction security. The combined technologies have created a seamless verification ecosystem where multiple expert teams work silently in the background while users enjoy a remarkably simple experience. When suspicious activity occurs, IT professionals from both companies spring into action—no user training required, just instant expert protection.

The fraud landscape has fundamentally changed: WormGPT now enables criminals to create flawless CEO impersonations for $100/month, rendering traditional security checks useless. Sealfie (https://sealf.ie/en) meets this challenge with state-of-the-art protection wrapped in consumer-grade simplicity.

Accessible globally through major app stores, the solution deploys instantly and scales effortlessly. Organizations can start protecting their transactions immediately with our €95/month per user subscription, while enterprise clients benefit from customized solutions that complement existing processes.

"Traditional security training tells users what they did wrong. We empower IT professionals to actually help users prevent fraud before it happens."

Visit the Inkan.link Booth at the Venetian Expo, Hall G - 60711, for: