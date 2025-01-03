Lockin showcases its new Veno 7 Pro palm vein video smart lock at CES 2025

The Lockin Veno 7 Pro rethinks home security as a touchless palm vein video smart lock. Designed by renowned German-American designer Hartmut Esslinger, Chief Designer of the Apple IIc and founder of Frog Design, the Veno 7 Pro merges state-of-the-art safety functionality with a sophisticated aesthetic to deliver exceptional home security. This innovative smart lock features Lockin Venokey palm vein recognition, advanced dual-sensor 180° panoramic protection, and a solar rechargeable power system.
- Palm Vein Unlocking: Unlock securely and precisely with 99.8% accurate palm vein recognition in 100 ms.
- Dual Sensors & Solar Power: 180° AI-powered detection with solar recharge for uninterrupted protection.
- Smart Doorbell & App: Full control with dual alerts, custom settings, and subscription-free connectivity.
Major USPs
High Precision Palm Vein Unlocking
Lockin Venokey Palm Vein Technology offers 99.8% accuracy with AI-AE exposure for stable recognition in 100 ms. It adapts to various gestures and lighting, protects against fakes with over a million counterfeit datasets, and ensures secure verification with 15 algorithm iterations over an 8-month period, delivering fast, consistent access for all users. Unaffected by age or environment, it ensures every homecoming is fast, seamless, and precise for you and your loved ones, every time.
Comprehensive Home Protection with Dual Sensors and Solar Power
The Veno 7 Pro ensures 180° panoramic security with its ultra-sensitive PIR and 60GHz radar sensors. Equipped with AI identification algorithms, it detects human movement, visitors, and parcels instantly and accurately, providing real-time alerts to keep you in control. Paired with an additional 5.5W solar panel, it offers continuous performance, ensuring uninterrupted protection day and night.
Intelligent Monitoring and Control with Doorbell & App Integration
Stay connected and in control with the Doorbell & App combo, featuring built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for a steady connection and no subscription fees. Customize your monitoring range within 6 meters and receive dual alerts for visitors and packages. Personalize greetings with custom doorbell messages, switch to Holiday Mode for heightened security while away, or activate Party Mode for instant guest access.
Additional USPs
- Secure Data Storage: 32GB local storage ensures your data is protected without relying on external servers.
- Simple Self-Installation: Designed for simplicity, the Veno 7 Pro can be installed easily without professional assistance.
- Smart Home Compatibility: Integrates with popular smart home systems, including Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.
- IP65 Water Resistance: Built to withstand rain, snow, and dust, ensuring reliable performance in any weather condition.
- BHMA Certified: Meets rigorous standards for durability and security, providing peace of mind for your home.
- Ultimate Smart Doorbell & App: Stay Connected with Complete Control
- No Subscription Fees
- Advanced Person and Package Detection: Benefit from precise detection capabilities, eliminating unnecessary alerts.
- Instant Real-Time Notifications: Receive instant updates on activity directly to your device.
- Seamless Visitor Communication: Effortlessly connect with visitors through real-time calls.
- Quick and Convenient Responses: Use pre-set autoresponders or activate voice calls for instant communication.
- Customizable Motion Detection Zones: Tailor detection zones to focus on areas that matter most.