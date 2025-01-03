Lockin showcases its new Veno 7 Pro palm vein video smart lock at CES 2025

The Lockin Veno 7 Pro rethinks home security as a touchless palm vein video smart lock. Designed by renowned German-American designer Hartmut Esslinger, Chief Designer of the Apple IIc and founder of Frog Design, the Veno 7 Pro merges state-of-the-art safety functionality with a sophisticated aesthetic to deliver exceptional home security. This innovative smart lock features Lockin Venokey palm vein recognition, advanced dual-sensor 180° panoramic protection, and a solar rechargeable power system.

Palm Vein Unlocking: Unlock securely and precisely with 99.8% accurate palm vein recognition in 100 ms.

Unlock securely and precisely with 99.8% accurate palm vein recognition in 100 ms. Dual Sensors & Solar Power: 180° AI-powered detection with solar recharge for uninterrupted protection.

180° AI-powered detection with solar recharge for uninterrupted protection. Smart Doorbell & App: Full control with dual alerts, custom settings, and subscription-free connectivity.

Major USPs

High Precision Palm Vein Unlocking

Lockin Venokey Palm Vein Technology offers 99.8% accuracy with AI-AE exposure for stable recognition in 100 ms. It adapts to various gestures and lighting, protects against fakes with over a million counterfeit datasets, and ensures secure verification with 15 algorithm iterations over an 8-month period, delivering fast, consistent access for all users. Unaffected by age or environment, it ensures every homecoming is fast, seamless, and precise for you and your loved ones, every time.

Comprehensive Home Protection with Dual Sensors and Solar Power

The Veno 7 Pro ensures 180° panoramic security with its ultra-sensitive PIR and 60GHz radar sensors. Equipped with AI identification algorithms, it detects human movement, visitors, and parcels instantly and accurately, providing real-time alerts to keep you in control. Paired with an additional 5.5W solar panel, it offers continuous performance, ensuring uninterrupted protection day and night.

Intelligent Monitoring and Control with Doorbell & App Integration

Stay connected and in control with the Doorbell & App combo, featuring built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for a steady connection and no subscription fees. Customize your monitoring range within 6 meters and receive dual alerts for visitors and packages. Personalize greetings with custom doorbell messages, switch to Holiday Mode for heightened security while away, or activate Party Mode for instant guest access.

Additional USPs