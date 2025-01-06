Resideo introduces Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat at CES ​2025

Resideo Technologies, a leading global provider of solutions for home comfort, security, and safety, is introducing the new Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat at CES 2025. Available at home improvement retailers this spring, the Matter-enabled and ENERGY STAR-certified smart thermostat offers robust features at an accessible price point.

“Our new Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat is ideal for those who are looking to upgrade their thermostat but may be intimidated by installing smart home technology,” said Pat Tessier, Vice President of Product Development for First Alert and Honeywell Home solutions at Resideo. “Now consumers have an affordable, feature-packed, Matter-enabled smart thermostat from a trusted thermostat brand that delivers first-rate smart home benefits and energy-saving capabilities at a value that is second to none.”

Honeywell Home thermostat users save on average* 22% (heating users) and 17% (cooling users) on their HVAC energy consumption when using the recommended scheduling feature consistently. In addition, the Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat offers:

Matter and smart home compatibility . Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, users can also control the thermostat's setpoints and schedules via Resideo's First Alert app, the smart ecosystem for Resideo’s connected Honeywell Home and First Alert branded solutions. The First Alert app enables an automatic away mode that detects when all users have left the house and delivers optimized energy savings until they return, and users can enroll in energy management programs offered by many local utilities.

. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, users can also control the thermostat's setpoints and schedules via Resideo's First Alert app, the smart ecosystem for Resideo’s connected Honeywell Home and First Alert branded solutions. The First Alert app enables an automatic away mode that detects when all users have left the house and delivers optimized energy savings until they return, and users can enroll in energy management programs offered by many local utilities. Simple installation, programming, and use . Made with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology, the UWP wall-mounting plate offers simple upgrades between devices. Featuring a large, bright display, it’s quick to set up and effortless to schedule on the device or via the app.

. Made with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology, the UWP wall-mounting plate offers simple upgrades between devices. Featuring a large, bright display, it’s quick to set up and effortless to schedule on the device or via the app. Indoor air quality awareness. To help users understand their indoor air quality (IAQ), it monitors humidity and offers an air filter replacement reminder to ensure the heating/cooling system runs effectively.

The Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat will be available in U.S. and Canadian retail stores in Spring 2025 for $79.99 (U.S. MSRP), and it’s compatible with most HVAC systems and Internet routers (both 2.4 and 5 GHz). Nearly half** of consumers prefer that a professional install their thermostat, and Resideo's independent HVAC partners can install a variety of trusted Honeywell Home smart thermostats with enhanced IAQ and diagnostic features. To find an independent HVAC company, visit HoneywellHome.com/findapro.

*December 2024 Analysis – Results are based on random sample of 6,000+ U.S. Honeywell Home ENERGY STAR thermostat users, in 2023, who adopted a schedule routine, incorporating the default schedule setpoints at least 14 days in a monthly period. It compares users’ scheduled setpoints, following the default schedule setpoints, to their own comfort baseline setpoint during both heating and cooling modes.

**December 2024 Smart Home Installation Survey – Results are based on the responses of 2,000+ adult homeowners, ages 25 and older, living in the U.S. who completed an online survey.