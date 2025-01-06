Centrios arrives at CES 2025 to showcase access control for small businesses

Centrios, a brand-new access control platform from ASSA ABLOY, is designed to radically simplify access for small and growing businesses. Centrios has recently received two awards recognizing its innovation: the 2024 Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase Award in the Access Control, Software, Hardware, Devices, and Peripherals—Wired category and the Security Info Watch 2024 Reader's Choice Award for Access Control Software.

Staying true to their mantra, “Be there when you can’t be there,” Centrios provides businesses with a simple app and comprehensive locking hardware options that allow them to grant and remove access, unlock Centrios devices, view access history, and more. Centrios was born from a simple yet ambitious idea: to make access control intuitive and accessible for small businesses.

The Pro Plan: A Game-Changer for Growing Businesses

This enhanced subscription tier is tailored for businesses looking to expand their access control capabilities. For only $20 USD per month, the Pro Plan supports up to 50 devices and 200 users per system and introduces physical card and fob access options to complement the platform’s existing mobile and PIN-based access. For business owners, this means more flexibility and control, whether they’re managing a bustling storefront or a growing team across multiple locations.

Bryan Lieberman, General Manager of Centrios, puts it succinctly: “The Pro Plan gives small businesses the tools they need to scale their operations without sacrificing simplicity or security. The best part is that all existing Centrios systems can upgrade to the Pro Plan and enjoy its features without needing to replace hardware.” The Pro Plan will be available in early 2025.

The Centrios Padlock: Extending Access Control Beyond Doors

One of the headline announcements for Centrios is the introduction of their mobile access, rechargeable padlock. Centrios is not stopping at traditional entry points. The company is introducing a new weather-resistant, IP67-rated (dust-tight and waterproof) padlock with a reinforced, chromed steel shackle that integrates seamlessly with its mobile app. The Centrios Padlock operates up to 6 months on a single charge and works in temperatures ranging from -2F to 120F (-19C to 49C).

The padlock further expands the type of openings a business can manage. Whether it is securing storage units, gates, and indoor or outdoor assets, businesses can now control access wherever they need it most. With the mobile app, owners can grant, remove, and monitor access with ease, without the burden of physical keys.

The Centrios Padlock is available in a durable satin chrome finish and is backed by a 2-year mechanical, electronics, and finish warranty. This new product is available for pre-order now and will ship in early 2025.

Smart Reader Expansion Unit: Built for Versatility

To complement the previously launched Smart Reader, Centrios is launching a Smart Reader Expansion unit. This new addition enhances the functionality of Centrios’ flagship Smart Reader, allowing for greater wiring flexibility and an added layer of security. It’s a solution designed to fit seamlessly into the varied landscapes of small businesses, from storefronts to industrial spaces.

The Smart Reader Expansion Unit will be shipping in early 2025.

Looking Ahead: Mortise Locks and Exit Trim

In addition to its immediate product launches, Centrios is offering CES attendees a preview of new products to come. The brand is set to introduce two additional products in mid-2025. A mortise lock and exit device hardware will further expand the portfolio to address even more openings.

These products provide commercial-grade performance, durability, and user-friendly functionality. The 2 new products were created with a family aesthetic in mind to match the previously launched Centrios Cylindrical Lock.

A New Powerful Product Visualization and Configuration Tool

Centrios announces the product configurator, a new and powerful enhancement to its product pages on Centrios.com to support the product selection process. Now small business owners can “build” and view a cylindrical lock and smart reader in a digital environment right on the website. Finishes, keyway options, and even lever styles can all be changed on the fly and viewed in high detail on multiple virtual doors. Upon completing the short process, the product configuration can be downloaded or shared with Centrios Partners to make buying even easier.

Lieberman shares: “Aesthetics are just as important as functionality for our customers and partners. You should not have to wait for the product to be installed on your door to see what it really looks like, and now you don’t have to!”

Where to Find Centrios

Centrios solutions are available to businesses everywhere in the United States through a growing network of sales and installation partners, easily located using the Where to Buy Finder on centrios.com. Local, regional, and online retailer options are available. In addition to the hundreds of local and regional locksmiths and security professionals, Centrios has partnered with LockNet so small businesses can leverage a single company for installation support—anywhere in the United States.