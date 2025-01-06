Adant and Truesense announce partnership to redefine UWB technology

Adant, a global leader in smart antenna technology and RTLS systems, and Truesense, a pioneer in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology and AI-driven algorithms, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership.

Together, the two companies aim to revolutionize the UWB ecosystem by developing advanced modules that combine Adant Technologies’ innovative RF technologies with Truesense’s cutting-edge AI TinyML capabilities and unparalleled ranging and radar algorithms.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in UWB technology, enabling applications through the seamless integration of Adant’s smart antenna systems with Truesense’s TSRR250 module, which integrates both radar and ranging functionalities in a single module.

The collaboration seeks to deliver solutions that exceed current standards, offering precision, versatility, and performance.

Resulting Key Features are:

Combines Ranging and Radar functionalities in one compact module.

Exceptional precision: ±5 cm distance and ±3° angle accuracy.

Advanced AI/ML applications, including breathing and apnea monitoring, fall detection, tracking and behavior analysis.

3D Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA) support for RTLS.

Supports secure ranging and pre-processed streaming for sophisticated analytics.

Executive Comments:

Pierpaolo Lento, CTO of Truesense, stated, "This partnership with Adant amplifies our mission to push the boundaries of UWB technology. By combining Adant's smart antenna expertise with our advanced radar and ranging algorithms, we are creating a product ecosystem that not only meets but surpasses industry demands. Together, we are enabling a new era of precision and intelligence in IoT and beyond."

Daniele Piazza, CEO of Adant, remarked, "Our partnership with Truesense highlights the powerful collaboration between two industry pioneers. By combining Adant's advanced smart antenna technology and RTLS algorithms with Truesense's cutting-edge AI and UWB expertise, we are perfectly positioned to deliver solutions that redefine accuracy, efficiency, and versatility in real-time location and sensing systems."

The first products born from this collaboration will debut in production early 2025, marking a new chapter in the evolution of UWB technology. See the partnership in action at CES Italian Pavillon Hall G 62000.