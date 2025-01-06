Aqara debuts innovative smart home solutions at CES 2025

Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today unveiled the latest lineup of cutting-edge smart home devices that it will demonstrate at CES 2025. Highlights include a range of in-wall control panels and smart switches, next-generation presence and climate sensors, and an expanded selection of Matter Controllers.

Aqara continues to prioritize user-friendly, intuitive experiences with the debut of its first in-wall control panels for the global market. These include the Panel Hub S1 Plus, Touchscreen Dial V1, and Touchscreen Switch S100 US. Featuring sleek touchscreen interfaces, these devices offer centralized control of the entire home, enabling users to manage smart devices and scenes—all without the need for a smartphone. Aqara also announces the upcoming release of its next-generation dual-protocol smart switches—the Light Switch H2 and Dimmer Switch H2—to the North American market.

Interoperability remains at the core of Aqara’s strategy, and the company continues to expand its Thread portfolio with new sensors and border routers. The Presence Multi Sensor FP300 is a battery-operated, multi-sensing solution for human detection and ambient monitoring, and the Climate Sensor W100 offers enhanced experiences of indoor climate control. Aqara’s expanding Matter Controller line includes the entry-level Hub M100 with a highly compact design, as well as the Doorbell Camera Hub G410 that enhances both security and connectivity of your home.

Aqara will be showcasing these new smart home innovations, alongside other advanced technologies and prototypes, at CES 2025 (Booth #51455, Halls A-D, Venetian Expo).

Next Generation In-wall Panels and Smart Switches