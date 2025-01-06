Flic unveils the Flic Duo at CES 2025

Flic, the inventors of the smart button, today unveiled their latest innovation at CES 2025: the Flic Duo.

The Flic Duo merges simplicity and versatility. Shipping begins in Q2 2025, with preorders starting on January 28th. A small and sleek wall-mounted switch, the Flic Duo enables users to control all aspects of their smart home with intuitive button presses or customized gestures. Flic Duo can be removed from the wall and can recognize gestures to control all aspects of the smart home, including music, lighting scenes, and blinds, before being snapped back into place.

Key Features:

Simple for Everyone: The Flic Duo is designed to be easy to use and understand for all ages.

Innovative Motion Controls: Advanced users can detach the Flic Duo from its invisible mount to access motion-based commands. With gestures like swipes and rotations combined with button presses, users can configure over 30 unique commands for dynamic and intuitive control.

Sleek and Seamless Design: At 8mm, Flic Duo sits flush on walls with a minimalistic magnet mount. Small enough to carry in any hand, it's equally functional on the go or as part of any home setup.

Dual Personalities: Configure Flic Duo to adapt based on its location. Use it to control lights when mounted on the wall, and switch to music control when held in the hand.

Find It Fast: Misplaced the Flic Duo? The companion Flic App includes a locator function with an audible beep, ensuring users are never without it for long.

Customizable Accessories for Every Need: Enhance the Flic Duo experience with a range of accessories, including a sleek clip-on with a lanyard mount, a waterproof case for outdoor use, symbol stickers for easy button identification, and the ultra-thin magnetic wall mount for seamless wall integration.

Effortless Setup, Maximum Performance: Despite its advanced capabilities, Flic Duo is incredibly easy to set up using a user-friendly app interface that detects gestures during configuration.

Flic Duo is also designed to excel in B2B applications, making it a powerful solution for industries like elderly care and lone worker safety. It can function as a personal alarm button with two distinct alarm escalation levels, providing tailored responses in critical situations.

Additionally, Flic Duo features fall detection capabilities, offering enhanced safety for elderly individuals and lone workers. These advanced features seamlessly integrate into existing Flic solutions, as they will be available to all Flic business customers through a simple software upgrade to their current integrations, ensuring a smooth transition to the next level of functionality.

“The Flic Duo represents everything we’ve learned about making smart buttons for over a decade for both the Smart Home and security markets,” said Joacim Westlund Prändel, CEO of Flic. “It’s a product that evolves with its user—effortlessly simple for beginners, endlessly customizable for power users, and just right for business applications. The Smart Button Evolution is here.”

Availability and Preorders

The Flic Duo will ship in Q2 2025, with preorders opening on January 28th. Flic Fans can jump the line by participating in the launch campaign and playing the new adventure game. For more information and updates, visit flic.io/duo.