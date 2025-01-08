CES 2025: Alarm.com introduces AI Deterrence (AID) and perimeter solutions

Alarm.com announces at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the launch of its latest crime deterrent solution: AI Deterrence (AID), an automated audio response service. AID uses artificial intelligence to deliver adaptive verbal warnings to intruders based on their clothing and surroundings. This significantly enhances the capabilities of monitored security systems by creating the impression of a live voice response, but at a lower cost and more quickly than many traditional talkdown services.

AID detects individuals entering a property through a property owner’s Alarm.com camera system. Once the person is detected, the cameras immediately set off audio alerts and flashing lights. Seconds later, AID delivers a customized verbal warning, such as, “Hey, you! In the black shirt and blue jeans! You are trespassing on a loading dock. Leave immediately.” Such a tailored response can deter intruders, preventing potential property damage or theft.

“We have significantly expanded the perimeter defense capabilities of our video-based security systems and the speed that they can be deployed to deter crime at the perimeter of a property, rather than at the doorstep,” said Dan Kerzner, President, Platforms Business at Alarm.com. “With AID, we’re making it possible for security providers to deliver increasingly sophisticated and adaptive crime-deterrence technology to the mass market. Together with other proactive measures, we are offering a comprehensive perimeter defense solution that alerts trespassers they are under surveillance and warns them off in real time.”

AID can be used as a standalone service or alongside the Alarm.com Remote Video Monitoring (RVM) Console to build a moat of protection around homes and businesses. With RVM, monitoring station operators are alerted immediately when a person or vehicle enters a restricted area and can use the RVM Console to assess the situation and intervene through system hardware onsite, including by talking down through Alarm.com cameras.

Both RVM and AID are further enhanced by the dynamic Outdoor Floodlight Camera (ADC-V729), designed for the professional security market. In addition to 4MP video and Two-Way Talkdown, this Alarm.com camera includes 3,000-lumen floodlights for customizable lighting options. The floodlight can automatically respond to threats when people or vehicles are detected, activating red and blue warning lights and playing siren warning sounds. These solutions can be used individually or together as a comprehensive perimeter defense system.

AID took home an Electronic Security Expo (ESX) Innovation Award in 2024. The award recognizes outstanding products and services that drive the electronic security and life safety industry forward. Winners were chosen by a panel of industry professionals based on their features and functions, innovation, end-user experience, and more.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored within the US and Canada* and are available in select international markets. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https://alarm.com.

*Note: AI Deterrence is available in Canada except for Quebec.