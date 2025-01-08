Reolink debuts 16MP Wi-Fi Camera, continuous recording battery cam series at CES 2025

Reolink today launches the Duo 3 WiFi at CES 2025. It is a 16MP UHD plug-in Wi-Fi camera with an expansive 180° panoramic view, a new addition to Reolink's 16MP series. Reolink also announces the release of a new product line-up, the Altas Series—a range of battery-powered cameras designed for 24/7 continuous recording on a single charge.

Reolink Duo 3 WiFi: 16MP Crystal-Clear Details and 180° Coverage

With its 16MP UHD clarity and dual 4K sensors, the Duo 3 WiFi captures the finest details and identifies objects within the surveillance area. Users can manually zoom in on the captured footage to discern intricate details like distant license plates. With its image stitching algorithm technology, this dual-lens camera seamlessly merges two images into one with virtually minimal distortion and provides a seamless 180° ultra-wide view, ensuring complete coverage of home or business.

The Duo 3 WiFi also features the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 capability, supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies for faster and more stable live streaming. Besides, the Motion Track condenses 15 seconds of motion events into one single image, facilitating users to review recent events without spending hours sifting through recordings.

With all these features, this camera is ideal for both home and outdoor surveillance, providing detailed and complete security for large yards, wide parking lots, extended driveways, and more.

Starting today, the Duo 3 WiFi is available for purchase in North America and Europe, with an MSRP of $179.99 and €189.99. Customers can buy it from the Reolink website and Amazon.

Altas Series: Round-the-Clock Protection

Last September, Reolink launched the Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera with a 360° blindspot-free view. Since the product's release, the company has continued striving for excellence, extending the recording time from 96 hours on a single charge to 24/7.

Reolink today introduces the new Altas Series, a 24/7 continuous recording, battery-powered camera lineup, including the bullet-style 2K Altas with WiFi connectivity, the 4G battery camera Altas Go PT with a 360° blindspot-free view, and a future upgraded version for Altas PT Ultra with 24/7 continuous recording capability.

With a battery capacity of 20,000 mAh, the Altas series provides 24-hour continuous recording per day for up to 7 days, thanks to a low power consumption solution. When paired with a solar panel, it ensures continuous recording around the clock without the need of manually recharging.

With a new generation of system-on-chip (SoC), these cameras can achieve pre-recording functionality, capturing 10 seconds of footage before an event is detected. Additionally, Reolink's ColorX technology, which combines an ultra-large F1.0 aperture with a 1/1.8'' sensor, ensures vibrant, full-color images both day and night, delivering four times more light than traditional infrared cameras.

To learn more about Reolink and its new products, please visit its booth at Venetian Expo, Hall A-D 52747, during CES 2025. For more information, please visit: https://reolink.com/visit-reolink-at-ces/.