Interlink Electronics announces 4-series carbon monoxide sensors at CES 2025

Interlink Electronics, Inc., a provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including human-machine interface (HMI), environmental sensing, and IoT devices, is thrilled to introduce a significant addition to its broad portfolio of electrochemical gas sensors and systems. The 140-101 "4-series" Carbon Monoxide (CO) sensor complements Interlink's miniaturized, cost-effective CO sensor family with an industry-standard packaging footprint that offers a competitive alternative to existing suppliers with similarly packaged products. The 140-101 is ideally suited for a wide range of applications, ranging from indoor CO monitoring to early wildfire detection to health and wellness applications.

These sensors will be on display at Booth 50718 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, from January 7 to 10, 2025. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from the electronics domain, offering a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest advancements in this critical space.

"Our team has successfully preserved Interlink's proven advantages of high performance, small size, and cost competitiveness of our existing 110-1xx family of electrochemical CO sensors and enhanced the robustness and compatibility with industry-standard packaging with this new family. It is a breakthrough for printed EC sensors to be available in a 4-series package," said Dr. Sreeni Rao, Vice President of Product Management at Interlink Electronics. "This solution offers a compelling advantage to system integrators who are comfortable with the well-known 4-series package and need to use that footprint for ease of product development."

"Developing these sensors was a crucial step in our mission to serve the gas and environmental sensing customers," added Steven N. Bronson, CEO and President of Interlink Electronics. "Our printed electrochemical sensing technology has revolutionized gas sensing, and the availability of our portfolio of products in the industry-standard 4-series footprint is sure to further our leadership position as well as our ability to broaden customer reach."