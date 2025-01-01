15 killed in New Orleans truck ramming incident during New Year’s celebrations

In a horrific incident early Wednesday morning, a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring at least 30 others. The attack, which occurred just hours after New Year’s celebrations, has left the city reeling.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, bypassed police barricades and accelerated through a packed pedestrian area. New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the driver’s actions as deliberate and malicious. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," she said during a press conference. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police after injuring two officers, who are now in stable condition.

Timeline of Events and Police Response

The attack occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Bourbon Street, a vibrant area known for its nightlife and pedestrian crowds. Officers were already stationed in the area due to the many holiday revelers and the upcoming Sugar Bowl game between the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.

Superintendent Kirkpatrick explained that the attacker navigated around police barricades before targeting the crowd. She emphasized the deliberate nature of the act, stating, “He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.” Every available officer in the department was called to assist in the investigation.

Despite the chaos, city officials assured the public that additional Sugar Bowl events would proceed as planned.

Eyewitness Account of Safety Failures

In an interview with CNN, Jimmy Cothran, a longtime New Orleans resident, criticized the city’s security measures. He pointed out that the city’s steel mechanical barricades, installed in 2017 to prevent such attacks, were not raised then. Instead, temporary orange barriers were in place.

“Those barricades were not up, period,” Cothran said. “They had the flimsy orange ones that you could just push over with your finger. If the proper barricades were raised, this truck could not have gone down Bourbon Street so quickly or caused so much damage.”

The steel barricades, designed to block vehicle access, can be raised or lowered as needed. Cothran argued that their proper use might have minimized the scale of the tragedy.

Federal and Local Investigations

The FBI is leading the investigation, assisted by local and state police. A suspected improvised explosive device was found at the scene, though its connection to the attack remains unclear. FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan stated that the motive has not yet been determined, contradicting Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who labeled the event a terrorist attack.

“This abhorrent attack is being investigated by the FBI as an act of terrorism,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement. "Our hearts break for the families of those whose lives were lost, and our prayers are with those recovering from injuries."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the incident as a “horrific act of violence.” Attorney General Merrick Garland added, “My heart is broken for those who began their year by learning people they love were killed in this horrific attack.”

Community Impact

Kirkpatrick noted that most victims were local residents rather than tourists. Hospitals across the city treated the injured, though their conditions remain unknown.

The attack has overshadowed the festive atmosphere of the New Year and the Sugar Bowl celebrations. Mark Konter, a Georgia fan staying near Bourbon Street, described waking up to a heavy police presence and investigators examining parked cars.

In response to the tragedy, increased security measures are being implemented, and officials have urged the public to remain vigilant.

