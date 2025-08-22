Veteran Brothers Launch Sparrowhawk Security to Guard Critical Facilities

A new security firm led by two Marine Corps veterans has launched with a focus on protecting critical facilities.

Sparrowhawk Security, founded by brothers Caden and Adam Buckley, employs teams of former military personnel to provide on-site protection for infrastructure such as data centers, advanced manufacturing plants, and oil and gas operations.

The company’s model differs from traditional contract security services by assigning salaried operators to specific sites, who will live and work there full-time. According to the founders, the goal is to combine consistent staffing with specialized training suited to each facility.

“We created Sparrowhawk to provide a quality 'next-career' path for highly qualified veterans,” said CEO Caden Buckley. “Our on-site personnel are not just guards—they’re career professionals who bring military-grade discipline, situational awareness, and leadership to the private sector.”

Sparrowhawk’s approach to security, which it dubs “Anticipate. Deter. Defend.,” prioritizes threat identification and prevention over reactive strategies. To this end, Sparrowhawk integrates surveillance and monitoring tools into its operations, including perimeter intrusion detection systems, thermal imaging, drones, video monitoring, and 24-hour patrols.

“We’re not just reacting to threats; we’re preventing them,” added co-founder Adam Buckley. “Our goal is to set a new standard for physical security in industries where failure is not an option.”

A tale of two brothers