Veteran Brothers Launch Sparrowhawk Security to Guard Critical Facilities

A new security firm led by two Marine Corps veterans has launched with a focus on protecting critical facilities.
Sparrowhawk Security, founded by brothers Caden and Adam Buckley, employs teams of former military personnel to provide on-site protection for infrastructure such as data centers, advanced manufacturing plants, and oil and gas operations.
The company’s model differs from traditional contract security services by assigning salaried operators to specific sites, who will live and work there full-time. According to the founders, the goal is to combine consistent staffing with specialized training suited to each facility.
“We created Sparrowhawk to provide a quality 'next-career' path for highly qualified veterans,” said CEO Caden Buckley. “Our on-site personnel are not just guards—they’re career professionals who bring military-grade discipline, situational awareness, and leadership to the private sector.”
Sparrowhawk’s approach to security, which it dubs “Anticipate. Deter. Defend.,” prioritizes threat identification and prevention over reactive strategies. To this end, Sparrowhawk integrates surveillance and monitoring tools into its operations, including perimeter intrusion detection systems, thermal imaging, drones, video monitoring, and 24-hour patrols.
“We’re not just reacting to threats; we’re preventing them,” added co-founder Adam Buckley. “Our goal is to set a new standard for physical security in industries where failure is not an option.”
A tale of two brothers
Caden Buckley, who serves as Sparrowhawk’s president and CEO, spent more than a decade in the Marine Corps. With multiple overseas deployments and service on elite security teams in Eastern Africa and Southeast Asia under his belt, Caden’s experiences have shaped his approach to securing critical sites.
A highlight of his military career was his service as operations manager for several large physical security infrastructure projects. One such responsibility was directing a team of 200 Department of Defense personnel to craft and implement a physical security plan that would aid in refugee relocation. This plan was instrumental in the reception, processing, and departure of 10,000 Afghan refugees.
Caden is a husband and father of three.
Adam Buckley is a former Marine Infantry Officer with a varied educational background, boasting a JD/MBA with an energy finance concentration from the University of Texas at Austin and two degrees—a BS in political science and a BA in Russian—from Texas A&M University, with a focus on foreign affairs, international security, and military studies.
Buckley’s time in the Marine Corps was spent leading operational units through training packages at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare and Jungle Warfare training centers. His experience helming security training operations for Marines, coupled with his education, are major contributors to Sparrowhawk’s mission.
He is a husband, a father of two, and a private pilot.
Contact Sparrowhawk
For more information, visit Sparrowhawk's website or contact Caden Buckley by phone at (281) 795-7197 or by email at [email protected].