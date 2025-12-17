Large North American Utility Implements Acoem Gunshot Detection

Acoem reports that a large North American electric power and natural gas utility is using its ATD Gunshot Detection system to secure critical infrastructure across multiple sites in the United States, according to an announcement.

The deployment comes as utilities face an increase in gunfire incidents targeting electrical substations and other energy assets. Such attacks have disrupted service to tens of thousands of customers and, in at least one instance cited by the utility, resulted in a prolonged outage during which a person dependent on life support equipment died.

According to the announcement, traditional security cameras were insufficient for detecting damage caused by gunfire, such as small bullet holes in transformers. The utility sought a solution capable of rapidly detecting gunshots and providing enough situational awareness to act before equipment failures cascaded.

A spokesman for Acoem told SecurityInfoWatch that the utility is unnamed at the utility’s request.

Operational and cybersecurity requirements

Gunfire incidents often originate from outside substation perimeters, sometimes hundreds of feet away. In these cases, the muzzle blast may not be audible at the site, leaving only the ballistic wave generated by the bullet. The utility required a system capable of detecting both elements to identify long-range threats.

The selected solution integrates acoustic detection with the utility’s existing video management system and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, enabling immediate visual and audio verification of events. “We needed immediate, accurate alerts to prevent catastrophic damage,” said the utility’s physical security program manager. “Whether a threat is close-range or from a high-powered rifle fired from hundreds of feet away, we needed a modern, self-contained, highly accurate system to provide a full picture.”

Cybersecurity requirements also shaped the decision. The utility operates under a strict air-gapped policy that prohibits internet connectivity within its operational network. As a result, any new technology had to function entirely on-premises and integrate with existing systems.

Deployment and integration

After testing multiple options, the utility selected Acoem’s ATD Acoustic Threat Detection system. The system processes analytics directly on the sensor rather than sending data to a remote server. When a gunshot occurs, the sensor detects both the muzzle blast and ballistic wave, confirms the event, and calculates its location.