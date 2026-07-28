Iluminar Appoints Dr. Ron Martin as Critical Infrastructure Security Consultant

Dr. Ron Martin will advise Iluminar customers on developing risk-informed security strategies that combine physical security, access control and cybersecurity for critical infrastructure.

Iluminar has appointed Dr. Ron Martin, CPP, MSI, as its new critical infrastructure security consultant, expanding the company's consulting capabilities for customers operating high-consequence facilities.

Iluminar manufactures infrared and white-light illuminators and self-contained solar-powered lighting systems used in security and surveillance applications. The company said Martin will work directly with customers on risk-informed security planning, facility protection, access control strategies and the integration of physical and cybersecurity measures for critical infrastructure sites.

Martin is a retired U.S. Army officer whose career has included leadership roles in the federal government, law enforcement, higher education and standards development. He previously directed Identity, Credentialing and Access Management (ICAM) programs for two federal agencies and contributed to the Federal ICAM Roadmap, which guides identity security across the U.S. government. He is also CEO of Consullition, a physical and cybersecurity consulting firm, and serves as a doctoral chair and adjunct professor at Capitol Technology University.

“Critical infrastructure security is notoriously complex, involving cyber and physical protections that have to work as one system,” Eddie Reynolds, president and CEO of Iluminar, said in a statement. “Dr. Martin understands both sides of that equation, which is why we are thrilled to offer his guidance to the integrators and end-users who trust Iluminar to protect their facilities.”

Martin said reliable power, lighting and surveillance form the foundation of critical infrastructure security and that his focus will be helping customers incorporate those technologies into broader security strategies.

“They provide the resilient infrastructure that critical sites depend on, and my role is to help customers integrate it into a broader security strategy,” Martin said.