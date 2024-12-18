OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection established in the U.S., today announced its acquisition of Fend Incorporated. Fend is a data pipeline and cybersecurity company dedicated to securing operational technology (OT) against cyber threats, ransomware, and other evolving risks. Based in Arlington, Virginia, Fend is known for its expertise in protecting U.S. government agencies, utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other critical industries where air-gapped environments are essential for defense against cyber incidents.

The announcement establishes OPSWAT as a provider of a comprehensive variety of data diodes and unidirectional gateways in the industry that utilizes proprietary technology like Multiscanning with up to 30 anti-virus engines, Deep CDR for zero-day threats, Sandboxing, and Proactive DLP technologies to prevent sensitive data leakage.

Fend's data diode technology creates a secure one-way communication channel, allowing data to flow from one network to another while physically blocking reverse transmission. This hardware-based approach is valued in high-security environments like defense, industrial control systems, and critical infrastructure, where preventing external access is paramount. Originally reserved for sensitive applications such as nuclear power plants, data diode technology has evolved to become more accessible and affordable, making it a practical solution for industries that require secure online monitoring and predictive analytics. With benefits such as increased operational efficiency, reduced unexpected downtime, and improved staff productivity, Fend's data diodes offer protection across diverse industrial sectors.