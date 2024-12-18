OPSWAT acquires data diode technology company Fend
OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection established in the U.S., today announced its acquisition of Fend Incorporated. Fend is a data pipeline and cybersecurity company dedicated to securing operational technology (OT) against cyber threats, ransomware, and other evolving risks. Based in Arlington, Virginia, Fend is known for its expertise in protecting U.S. government agencies, utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other critical industries where air-gapped environments are essential for defense against cyber incidents.
The announcement establishes OPSWAT as a provider of a comprehensive variety of data diodes and unidirectional gateways in the industry that utilizes proprietary technology like Multiscanning with up to 30 anti-virus engines, Deep CDR for zero-day threats, Sandboxing, and Proactive DLP technologies to prevent sensitive data leakage.
Fend's data diode technology creates a secure one-way communication channel, allowing data to flow from one network to another while physically blocking reverse transmission. This hardware-based approach is valued in high-security environments like defense, industrial control systems, and critical infrastructure, where preventing external access is paramount. Originally reserved for sensitive applications such as nuclear power plants, data diode technology has evolved to become more accessible and affordable, making it a practical solution for industries that require secure online monitoring and predictive analytics. With benefits such as increased operational efficiency, reduced unexpected downtime, and improved staff productivity, Fend's data diodes offer protection across diverse industrial sectors.
"Fend's solutions are a strategic addition to our portfolio, allowing OPSWAT to deliver unparalleled security for customers' most critical assets," said Benny Czarny, CEO and Founder of OPSWAT. "This strategic move broadens OPSWAT's existing product offering that includes high-speed data diodes and unidirectional gateway solutions to mobile, cell-based, cloud-based, and ruggedized products to support more critical infrastructure needs."
"Joining OPSWAT represents a significant opportunity for Fend, allowing us to offer customers an even broader range of cyber defenses," said Colin Dunn, CEO and Founder of Fend. "Together, we can provide unmatched security for critical infrastructure around the globe, ensuring resilience against sophisticated cyber threats."
Trafalgar Capital Partners, an M&A advisor with a focus on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, helped facilitate the transaction.
"We're proud to have supported Fend Incorporated through this transaction with OPSWAT," said Frantz Casseus, Founder & Managing Director of Trafalgar Capital Partners. "By integrating Fend's pioneering, cutting-edge data diode technology, OPSWAT is poised to deliver unparalleled solutions for secure data transfer and advanced threat protection, enhancing its leadership in critical infrastructure."
This announcement builds on OPSWAT's strategic growth momentum, following its acquisition of InQuest earlier this year. For more on OPSWAT's latest news and achievements, visit www.opswat.com.