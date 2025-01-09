ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions partners with UFT to protect water treatment facilities from cyberattacks

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions announced a new reseller partnership with United Flow Technologies (UFT).

UFT provides products and system integration services to water and wastewater treatment facilities across 40 US states.

ARIA’s AZT PROTECT zero trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack, focusing on stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the OS on which they run.

ARIA is working with UFT to resell and integrate AZT PROTECT into water treatment systems to better protect them from today’s cyberattacks. The first deployment included protecting one of UFT’s own operational technology facilities.

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes AI-based countermeasures to stop both categories of attacks as they land on water treatment’s most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks such as malware and ransomware from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

“The expertise UFT brings to provide our AZT solution integration with a variety of water treatment plant systems is critical for success in this market,” stated Gary Southwell, ARIA Chief Executive. “UFT has over 16,000 customers to sell into, and Tesco is trusted by thousands of plant operators as an SI to provide turnkey systems with our solution built in for effective cyber protection.”

“Water treatment operators need a better approach to providing cybersecurity. Today’s approaches are too complex for most plant operators to deploy, let alone effectively staff and operate 24/7. AZT PROTECT has solved this by offering a fully managed system that UFT can deploy quickly to provide proven round-the-clock protection,” said Scott Caringella, Chief Commercial Officer of UFT. “We chose AZT PROTECT because it’s custom-built for OT environments and is well suited to providing very cost-effective protection that can be quickly implemented in the water and wastewater industry.”