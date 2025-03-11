Fortinet expands its OT Security Platform to strengthen protection for critical infrastructure

Fortinet today announced it has advanced its OT Security Platform to further support the protection of critical infrastructure and industrial sites from evolving cyberthreats. New enhancements go beyond traditional OT visibility solutions and include deeper OT-specific threat visibility with the FortiGuard OT Security Service, expanded ruggedized solutions for segmentation and 5G in harsh environments, and an upgraded OT SecOps portfolio for automated threat response and regulatory compliance tracking.

“Fortinet has been building an industry-leading OT Security Platform for 20-plus years and remains at the forefront of OT security innovation,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “As cyberthreats against critical infrastructure and across industries such as energy, transportation, and manufacturing continue to grow, Fortinet remains committed to delivering comprehensive security solutions tailored for operational technology environments. These latest enhancements give organizations the tools they need to improve their OT security posture and adhere to regulatory requirements—all managed through a single, unified platform.”

Key Enhancements to the Fortinet OT Security Platform

The latest Fortinet OT Security Platform updates introduce powerful new capabilities to enhance OT security:

New FortiGate Rugged NGFWs combined with new enhancements to the FortiGuard OT Security Service provide robust security enforcement in OT environments, allowing organizations to detect threats across over 3,300 OT protocol rules, nearly 750 OT IPS rules, and 1,500 virtual patching rules. These capabilities protect against known exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs) and other cyber risks while delivering advanced threat protection through virtual patching for legacy OT systems. Additional new secure networking OT capabilities include updates to FortiSRA , enhancing secure remote access with improved secrets and password management for OT environments.

combined with new enhancements to the provide robust security enforcement in OT environments, allowing organizations to detect threats across over 3,300 OT protocol rules, nearly 750 OT IPS rules, and 1,500 virtual patching rules. These capabilities protect against known exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs) and other cyber risks while delivering advanced threat protection through virtual patching for legacy OT systems. Additional new secure networking OT capabilities include updates to , enhancing secure remote access with improved secrets and password management for OT environments. To ensure secure segmentation, Fortinet has also introduced the FortiSwitch Rugged 108F and FortiSwitch Rugged 112F-POE , expanding its portfolio of industrial-grade small form-factor switches. These ruggedized switches allow for granular security enforcement at the port level, preventing unauthorized lateral movement across OT networks while maintaining seamless integration with Fortinet’s broader security ecosystem. These switches, built on Fortinet’s unified FortiOS operating system, streamline network and security management.

, expanding its portfolio of industrial-grade small form-factor switches. These ruggedized switches allow for granular security enforcement at the port level, preventing unauthorized lateral movement across OT networks while maintaining seamless integration with Fortinet’s broader security ecosystem. These switches, built on Fortinet’s unified FortiOS operating system, streamline network and security management. For secure and resilient connectivity, Fortinet has also launched two ruggedized 5G solutions : the FortiExtender Rugged 511G , an IP67-rated 5G wireless WAN gateway that delivers high-speed, secure connectivity to remote OT sites; and the FortiExtender Vehicle 511G , an IP64-rated 5G router designed for fleet vehicles. Both solutions feature embedded Wi-Fi 6 and new eSIM capabilities, removing the need for physical SIM cards and simplifying carrier selection.

: , an IP67-rated 5G wireless WAN gateway that delivers high-speed, secure connectivity to remote OT sites; and the , an IP64-rated 5G router designed for fleet vehicles. Both solutions feature embedded Wi-Fi 6 and new eSIM capabilities, removing the need for physical SIM cards and simplifying carrier selection. Fortinet is also strengthening its AI-driven security operations (SecOps) capabilities for OT. Enhancements to FortiAnalyzer 7.6 and FortiDeceptor 6.1 provide deeper insights into security threats and simplify compliance reporting for OT security teams. Updates to FortiNDR Cloud include a new OT protocol support for threat hunting, while FortiNDR (on-premises) adds several new features, including a Purdue Model view and new device inventory that includes OT and the Mitre ATT&CK ICS Matrix.

The Fortinet OT Security Platform provides unified visibility and security capabilities to manage OT and remote-site security, simplifying and empowering customers’ ability to assess, secure, and report on risk, including complex regulatory compliance requirements. Only Fortinet offers seamless segmentation capabilities and an end-to-end ruggedized portfolio of OT security solutions powered by a single operating system, FortiOS. Deep integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric makes the OT Security Platform highly comprehensive, providing an effective, efficient, and holistic offering for OT security and compliance adherence.