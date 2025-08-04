Xage Security and Forescout Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Network Access for Critical Infrastructure

Forescout Technologies Inc. and Xage Security announced a strategic partnership to advance Universal Zero Trust Network Access for operational technology and industrial environments.

Together, Xage and Forescout deliver end-to-end security for remote operational environments by combining Forescout’s deep device discovery and asset intelligence with Xage’s distributed enforcement of least-privilege access. This integration provides automatic visibility into all connected assets, risk management, and secure remote access, enabling organizations to identify threats, manage devices, and perform troubleshooting without costly site visits or infrastructure changes.

Organizations managing mission-critical infrastructure such as power grids and remote industrial sites face growing pressure to secure aging, isolated systems while maintaining uptime and efficiency. Deploying people to apply patches or investigate issues at remote sites is costly and limits the ability to remediate potential threats quickly.

The joint solution from Forescout and Xage offers session-based, policy-driven controls that meet the security and functional requirements that remote industrial systems require.

“Forescout’s deep expertise in real-time asset discovery and risk insight is the perfect complement to Xage’s Zero Trust enforcement and secure access capabilities,” said Bonnie Simmons, VP of Channel and Alliances at Xage Security. “Together, we’re not just identifying risks; we’re eliminating them with scalable, frictionless protection. This partnership delivers immediate and lasting value to customers navigating complex and evolving threat landscapes.”

Critical infrastructure environments require purpose-built, agentless protections that account for operational continuity, device constraints, and physical isolation.

Joint Solution Highlights

Comprehensive Asset Visibility: Real-time discovery of all IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT devices.

Secure Remote Access Without VPNs: Session-based, time-limited access to specific assets via an OT-specific, purpose-built solution.

Granular Zero Trust Control: Enforce access by user and context.

Agentless, Scalable Protection: Secure any device—legacy or modern—without agents.

Resilient Offline Enforcement: Maintain access control at the edge, even when disconnected.

Streamlined Compliance: Meet NERC CIP, TSA, and IEC mandates with ease.

“This partnership is more than a technical integration; it’s a strategic alignment of two purpose-built platforms to protect the systems that keep our world running,” said Christina Hoefer, VP of OT/IoT Verticals & Strategy at Forescout Technologies. “Forescout and Xage bring decades of combined experience securing the world’s most sensitive and complex environments, from industrial plants to national infrastructure and beyond.”

For more details on the joint solution, visit xage.com or the Forescout Marketplace.