Energyhub Completes Purchase of Resideo Grid Services

EnergyHub has acquired Resideo Grid Services, a demand-response aggregation and program-management company, the firms announced.

Under the deal, EnergyHub — known for its grid-edge flexibility solutions — will integrate Resideo Grid Services into its platform to manage distributed energy resources (DERs) for utilities.

The acquisition comes amid a broader industry shift toward unified edge distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) to support expanding virtual power plants (VPPs) that incorporate EVs, batteries and other DERs.

With the addition of Resideo Grid Services, EnergyHub’s DERMS offering will cover a wider range of DER classes and give more than two dozen of Resideo Grid Services’ utility clients access to a broader ecosystem of DERs under a single platform.

EnergyHub said the combined entity will now manage more than 2.5 million DERs on a unified platform, giving utilities greater visibility and flexibility as they scale VPPs to meet growing demand.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

