HiveWatch announces strategic partnership with Genea

HiveWatch has partnered with Genea, a smart building technology provider specializing in cloud-based security built on non-proprietary hardware. The partnership allows HiveWatch GSOC Operating System (OS) customers to leverage solutions from Genea to strengthen their security posture across their organizations.

“The collaboration between Genea and HiveWatch allows security professionals to level up their security with expansive oversight and data-driven decision-making,” said Mike Maxsenti, General Manager of Security, Genea. “HiveWatch has proven to be a leader in thinking differently about security functionality, and we’re excited to incorporate the option to expand customer relationships using its security management platform.”

Genea offers a cloud-based access control and visitor management platform built on non-proprietary hardware that empowers users with the ability to monitor their buildings and provision credentials from anywhere. When coupled with the HiveWatch GSOC OS, customers can connect Genea devices alongside other disparate access control and camera systems, creating a single view and platform for GSOC operators to work from.

“Genea’s open API technology gives users the ability to not only seamlessly add their innovative Mercury-based access control to a security program but also provides more options to companies that may not have the ability to rip-and-replace at scale,” said Ryan Schonfeld, Co-Founder & CEO, HiveWatch. “The partnership with Genea adds another tool for leaders to level up their security programs and ensure GSOC operations are viewed as more than a ‘cost center,’ but as a way to provide organizations with data-driven insights and more value that drives the entire business forward, regardless how many systems they use today.”

Genea and HiveWatch will discuss how security strategy is impacted by disparate systems in an upcoming webinar, “How to Solve the Disparate Systems Challenge,” at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 21. Click here to register to attend.