Axis Communications wins 2025 BIG Innovation Award for Axis Cloud Connect

Axis Communications is proud to announce that its Axis Cloud Connect platform has been recognized as a winner in the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This award recognizes the company’s innovative cloud platform and its transformative impact on security and surveillance, specifically the significant opportunities it creates across the channel by enabling system integrators and developers to deliver tailored solutions and services for end customers.

Axis Cloud Connect is an open, cloud-based platform designed to enable technology partners to develop hybrid cloud solutions that are channel-friendly, secure, flexible, and scalable. These solutions support a wide range of end-customer applications, including security and safety, as well as easy-to-deploy cameras that serve as sensors for business intelligence and operational efficiency applications.

With two decades of experience in cloud connectivity and over a million cloud-connected Axis cameras in use today, Axis Cloud Connect was created to work seamlessly with Axis devices, enabling managed services that support system and device lifecycle management, video and data delivery, and stringent cybersecurity demands. With solutions built with Axis Cloud Connect, users gain more flexible, efficient video operations, comprehensive device management, and secure data access from anywhere, at any time.

"At Axis, we are committed to providing our partners and customers with every advantage to succeed, and Axis Cloud Connect plays a key role in that effort," said Johan Paulsson, CTO, Axis Communications. "Being recognized by the esteemed judges at the Business Intelligence Group highlights our commitment to innovation and our unique approach to cloud solutions. With its open, cloud-based architecture, Axis Cloud Connect uniquely simplifies device-to-cloud integration encompassing the entire Axis product portfolio—enabling partners to innovate faster, create tailored solutions, and deliver services more effectively. As the platform evolves, we look forward to the new opportunities it will unlock for system integrators, developers, and end users, helping them scale confidently and operate efficiently all while maintaining top-notch cybersecurity."

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing exceptional talent and superior performance in the business world. Its programs are evaluated by experienced business executives, using a proprietary and unique scoring system that selectively measures success across various business domains. The 2025 BIG Innovation Awards honor organizations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries. Winners are selected by a panel of seasoned leaders and executives, who assess creativity, measurable results, and overall impact.

“I believe humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “I was excited to learn about Axis’ vision of ‘innovating for a smarter, safer world,’ and we’re thrilled to spotlight the company as an example of innovation making a global impact. As one of our judges noted, ‘Axis Cloud Connect addresses key challenges in security and surveillance with a hybrid approach that seamlessly integrates cloud, on-premises, and edge technologies. Its ability to provide proactive cybersecurity, scalability, and smooth integrations offers a powerful value proposition, while the versatility of Axis clients highlights how the platform is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in security and surveillance’."