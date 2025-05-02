SmartSOS Becomes First GovRAMP-Authorized Threat Management Platform

SOS Technologies announced it has earned GovRAMP authorization for its SmartSOS fully integrated threat management platform. This authorization makes SOS Technologies the only threat management technology platform to have received GovRAMP authorization, according to the announcement.

SmartSOS is a public safety system that allows governments, businesses, hospitals, schools and other organizations to proactively prevent — and better respond to — active shooter crime and violence.

GovRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud-based products. Achieving GovRAMP Authorization demonstrates SOS Technologies' dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of government agencies and organizations.

As part of its authorization requirements, GovRAMP and SOS Technologies carry out continuous monitoring activities daily to ensure ongoing compliance with all GovRAMP security requirements.

“Achieving GovRAMP authorization underscores our steadfast commitment to tackling the cybersecurity challenges facing state and local governments — because securing the SOS platform that helps protect our communities is just as vital as protecting the safety and security of the communities themselves," said Travis Leonardi, CEO of SOS Technologies. "By delivering a platform built with the highest standards of security and compliance, we're helping public agencies protect critical infrastructure while enhancing resilience across public safety networks.”

Leonardi said the company's secure integration capabilities ensure system continuity and enable faster, more synchronized responses among first responders and law enforcement.

“By reducing response times from minutes to seconds and allowing organizations to request emergency assistance without making a 911 call, we are helping government entities modernize and secure their response infrastructure in an increasingly complex threat landscape,” he continued.

The SOS platform bridges fragmented public safety infrastructures, integrating siloed systems into a unified, intelligent network for real-time threat detection, enhanced decision-making, and expedited emergency response.

“This GovRAMP milestone is transforming the speed, scale, and efficiency of how organizations prevent and respond to workplace crime and violence,” said Paul Averill, president and COO of SOS Technologies. He called it “an affirmation of our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest cybersecurity standards.”