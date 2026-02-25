Keeper Security Expands KeeperPAM With Native Google Cloud Platform Support

Keeper Security has announced expanded privileged access management capabilities for Google Cloud Platform, adding native support to its KeeperPAM platform in a move aimed at strengthening identity security across cloud environments.

The company said the integration allows organizations to centrally manage and monitor privileged access and rotate credentials for Google Cloud infrastructure and Google Workspace identities. The update is intended to address persistent security gaps tied to privileged accounts in modern cloud systems.

As cloud adoption accelerates, Keeper Security said identity-based attacks have become a leading cause of data breaches, a risk amplified by AI-driven automation and the growing number of non-human identities operating in cloud environments. Privileged access in Google Cloud often spans service accounts automation and human identities within IAM policies, and these accounts frequently remain overprivileged or have credentials that are not rotated, increasing the potential impact of a breach.

KeeperPAM is designed to close that gap by providing identity-first cloud-native privileged access management that combines infrastructure SaaS and non-human identity security into a single zero-trust platform.

“Cloud security failures rarely stem from a single misconfiguration – they stem from unmanaged identity sprawl,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. “With KeeperPAM, organizations can apply zero-trust principles consistently across Google Cloud infrastructure and Google Workspace identities, enforcing least privilege and eliminating standing access without adding complexity.”

The platform integrates with Google Cloud using a dedicated service account and Keeper Gateway, allowing outbound-only agentless access aligned with zero-trust architecture. It can automatically discover Google Cloud resources and identify privileged identities referenced in IAM policies, including Google Workspace users.

Keeper Security said key features include unified management of infrastructure credentials and human identities automated password rotation for cloud service accounts and Workspace users enforcement of least-privilege access encrypted storage of credentials in the Keeper Vault and centralized logging and reporting to support compliance and audits.

The company said KeeperPAM was built for cloud multi-cloud and hybrid environments and does not require inbound firewall changes bastion hosts or agents. These controls extend across Google Cloud as well as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

“Most PAM tools were never designed to manage cloud identities at scale, especially human identities embedded in SaaS platforms like Google Workspace,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and co-founder of Keeper Security. “KeeperPAM reflects how cloud environments actually operate today, delivering practical least-privilege controls, automated rotation and visibility across identities that attackers increasingly target.”

Keeper Security said the platform follows a zero-trust assume-breach model that eliminates standing access and enforces continuous verification to limit lateral movement and reduce exposure when credentials are compromised.

The new Google Cloud capabilities are available immediately as part of the KeeperPAM platform according to the company, with full technical documentation.