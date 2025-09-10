Futurex, Verifone Expand Partnership for Remote PCI PIN Key Injection

Futurex has expanded its partnership with Verifone to provide remote, PCI PIN 32-9 compliant key injection for Verifone payment devices. The capability is delivered through Futurex’s cloud-native CryptoHub platform and enables cryptographic keys to be deployed securely at scale.

Designed to simplify operations for merchants and payment providers, the combined solution eliminates the need for manual key injection and offers built-in audit logging and automated policy enforcement.

The service allows organizations to manage key generation, storage, and injection centrally, supporting encrypted delivery using Verifone’s VRK key blocks while maintaining full compliance with PCI PIN standards.

Futurex and Verifone say the collaboration gives enterprises greater visibility, control, and efficiency in cryptographic key management, supporting both operational speed and regulatory requirements for global payment environments.

The executive perspective

According to Futurex, the company has become the first cloud-native platform certified to perform VRK-based key injection on Verifone terminals through this integration.

"Adding support for Verifone VRK key injection is a natural evolution for our CryptoHub platform," said Jason Way, Vice President, Payment Cryptography Service at Futurex. "Our customers now have a fully compliant, scalable solution to securely inject and manage keys across Verifone devices while meeting PCI PIN Requirement 32-9."

Way emphasized that the integration will reduce field service costs and operational complexity while still accelerating PCI standards compliance. Joachim Vance, Chief Security Architect at Verifone, stated that the integration is a major step forward in simplifying key management for Verifone terminals.

"By aligning with PCI PIN 32-9, this partnership empowers our customers to confidently deploy cryptographic keys securely while upholding rigorous compliance and security requirements," Vance said.