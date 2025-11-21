HID Earns TX-RAMP Certification for PKIaaS Offering

HID has received TX-RAMP certification for its PKIaaS solution, clearing the way for Texas public sector entities to procure automated, cloud-based certificate management services that meet the state's cybersecurity standards.
Related To: 
Nov. 21, 2025
2 min read
HID’s TX-RAMP certification clears the way for Texas public sector entities to adopt its cloud-based PKIaaS platform for secure digital certificate management.

HID’s TX-RAMP certification clears the way for Texas public sector entities to adopt its cloud-based PKIaaS platform for secure digital certificate management.

HID announced it has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for its Public Key Infrastructure as a Service solution. The certification enables Texas state and local government to work with approved providers to procure secure, cloud-based certificate lifecycle management services with faster timelines and reduced administrative steps.

The TX-RAMP approval confirms that HID PKIaaS meets the State of Texas cybersecurity standards for managing sensitive government data. According to the company, the certification eliminates the need for agencies to conduct their own security assessments and removes procurement barriers for state agencies, municipalities, school districts and other public sector entities seeking to modernize digital identity infrastructure with automated cloud-based certificate management.

Digital certificates support secure communication online by enabling TLS and SSL encryption for websites, transactions and sensitive information. Manual management can be difficult because expired certificates can create outages, introduce vulnerabilities and cause financial loss and damaged public trust.

HID’s PKIaaS automates certificate issuance, renewal and revocation to help maintain compliance and uptime while supporting the security requirements of government entities that handle sensitive data. The solution also enables automated management of IdenTrust certificates within PKIaaS.

The company states that certificates from a globally trusted authority offer interoperability across major platforms and devices to simplify the user experience.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

ISC West 2025 Show Floor Spotlight: ALLEGION
Milestone Advances AI Strategy With Generative Plug-In for XProtect
5 Ways Integrators Can Future-Proof Physical Security Systems
Sponsored
Video Series: Supercharge Your Sales
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Security Info Watch, create an account today!