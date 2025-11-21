HID Earns TX-RAMP Certification for PKIaaS Offering

HID announced it has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for its Public Key Infrastructure as a Service solution. The certification enables Texas state and local government to work with approved providers to procure secure, cloud-based certificate lifecycle management services with faster timelines and reduced administrative steps.

The TX-RAMP approval confirms that HID PKIaaS meets the State of Texas cybersecurity standards for managing sensitive government data. According to the company, the certification eliminates the need for agencies to conduct their own security assessments and removes procurement barriers for state agencies, municipalities, school districts and other public sector entities seeking to modernize digital identity infrastructure with automated cloud-based certificate management.

Digital certificates support secure communication online by enabling TLS and SSL encryption for websites, transactions and sensitive information. Manual management can be difficult because expired certificates can create outages, introduce vulnerabilities and cause financial loss and damaged public trust.

HID’s PKIaaS automates certificate issuance, renewal and revocation to help maintain compliance and uptime while supporting the security requirements of government entities that handle sensitive data. The solution also enables automated management of IdenTrust certificates within PKIaaS.

The company states that certificates from a globally trusted authority offer interoperability across major platforms and devices to simplify the user experience.