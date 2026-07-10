Infoblox to Acquire Kentik to Expand AI-Driven Network Intelligence Platform

Infoblox has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire network intelligence and observability platform Kentik, a move the company says will expand its infrastructure-centric, AI-driven security and networking platform. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is intended to address the increasing complexity organizations face across networks, cloud environments, applications, AI workloads and digital services. Infoblox said adding Kentik's capabilities will provide customers with deeper infrastructure visibility, allowing them to identify and prioritize issues more efficiently while creating stronger data foundations for AI-powered operations.

Scott Harrell, chief executive officer of Infoblox, said the companies' technologies complement one another because Infoblox already provides extensive infrastructure context across customer environments.

"Infoblox sits at a unique intersection. Every device, application and cloud workload on a customer's network runs through our technology, generating unparalleled context," Harrell said. "With Kentik, we expand and enrich that context, allowing us to provide networking, cloud and security teams the real-time hybrid cloud intelligence they need to act with confidence."

Infoblox, which provides enterprise DNS, DHCP, IP address management and network identity services, said Kentik adds the operational visibility infrastructure teams need by collecting flow data, routing and path intelligence, cloud VPC logs, synthetic testing and device telemetry across data centers, cloud environments, WANs and the public internet. That information helps organizations understand how traffic moves through their environments, how it performs and where issues occur.

According to the companies, combining those capabilities will give customers a more complete, real-time view of activity across their networks and cloud environments by bringing together network identity, DNS context, traffic behavior and AI-guided workflows in a single platform.

Harrell said customers increasingly require high-quality operational data to support AI-driven workflows.

"Our customers need robust data and insights for their agentic operations so they can provide the increasing levels of resiliency, performance and security their businesses demand," he said. "Together with Kentik, we're able to deliver that."

The companies said the combined platform will provide hybrid and multi-cloud observability by enriching Kentik's topology maps with Infoblox's DNS names, asset context and user identity. They also plan to correlate Infoblox's DNS-based threat intelligence with Kentik's network flow data, enabling security teams to determine whether assets connected, how much data left the network and which systems were subsequently reached from a single platform.

In addition, the companies said they will provide an AI-ready data foundation through a shared data fabric that continuously updates infrastructure information. Integration through the Infoblox Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server is intended to allow organizations to connect that data with orchestration and AI tools already in use.

Kentik Chief Executive Officer Avi Freedman said the transaction brings together the company's network intelligence platform with Infoblox's infrastructure identity and network context.

"Kentik's vision has been to help organizations operate increasingly complex networks with intelligence rather than intuition, and Infoblox is the trusted source of truth and identity that provides the foundation for the infrastructure our customers depend on every day," Freedman said.

He added that combining the platforms "creates powerful new opportunities to automate operations, accelerate troubleshooting, strengthen security and support the velocity of networking today."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Kentik, while Fenwick & West LLP is serving as its legal advisor. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is acting as legal advisor to Infoblox.