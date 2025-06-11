Bryan Knepper named Division President of Vector Security Networks

Vector Security Networks, a division of Vector Security and provider of security solutions and managed network services, announced the promotion of Bryan Knepper to Division President, effective immediately. This appointment follows Bryan’s strong performance as Interim Head of the VSN Business over the past four months, during which he provided leadership, stability, and progress during a time of significant transformation.

Bryan brings more than two decades of experience at Vector Security Networks to his new role, having held leadership positions across customer service, project management, scheduling, operations, and branch management. His success as a District Vice President demonstrated his ability to foster team growth, drive organizational improvements, and achieve substantial revenue growth through strategic collaboration with sales teams. Bryan’s leadership style highlights a solutions-driven approach and a commitment to continuous improvement, traits that position him to guide Vector Security Networks into the future.

“Bryan’s experience and business acumen make him the ideal leader to drive our Vector Security Networks division forward,” said Pam Petrow, President and CEO of Vector Security. “He has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering results. We are confident in his ability to further enhance our company’s deliverables and accelerate its growth trajectory.”