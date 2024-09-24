TRG merges with sister company Inversion6 to form dedicated cyber division

TRG, a privately owned global managed services provider, announced that it has merged capabilities with its TruWest Holdings sister company, Inversion6, adding cybersecurity to its list of endpoint management capabilities.

“We’re excited to have Inversion6 officially join TRG as its dedicated cybersecurity division to provide one of the most comprehensive managed services offerings,” said Sean Kennedy, TRG’s CEO, as well as co-managing member of TruWest Holdings. “With cybersecurity becoming a higher priority for our customers, we saw an opportunity to address a gap in the marketplace and not just through a partnership but take a formal step in bringing this capability under our umbrella.”

Inversion6, now a division of TRG, is a comprehensive cybersecurity solutions provider that leverages senior-level experts, processes, and technologies. The company will keep its name, brand identity, and ability to service its own clients outside of TRG, but expand its focus to TRG’s mobility clients who are looking to augment their cybersecurity.

“Inversion6 has a long and successful history of building out its enterprise cybersecurity capabilities and working alongside TRG’s customer base,” said Matt Kennedy, President of Inversion6 and co-managing member of TruWest Holdings. “Cybersecurity continues to be a necessary discussion in every meeting around endpoints, and this collaboration will allow TRG customers to have direct access to our cybersecurity team on day one.”

As the dedicated cybersecurity division of TRG, Inversion6 brings its holistic capabilities, including a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) that leverages enterprise-grade technology and analyst/admin personnel, a team of experienced fractional Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and a portfolio of technology partners.

With this merger, TRG is expecting to see roughly 20% organic growth within its existing customer base and has immediate plans to make strategic hires overseas to globalize its cybersecurity offering.

TRG provides comprehensive, device-agnostic managed endpoint solutions for any enterprise organization looking to streamline operational efficiencies. In addition to cybersecurity, the company’s services include forward and reverse logistics, maintenance and support, networking services, unified endpoint management, and media and consumables.

“TRG’s mission is to lead the future of enterprise technology, and cybersecurity is an incredibly important part of technology in the enterprise space,” said Kennedy. “This new formal service offering separates us in the space and puts a stake solidly in the ground that we have the most comprehensive service offerings globally.”