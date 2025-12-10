Infoblox Uncovers MFA-Bypassing “Evilginx” Phishing Operation Targeting U.S. Universities

Infoblox Threat Intel has uncovered a coordinated phishing campaign that used the “Evilginx” adversary-in-the-middle toolkit to target at least 18 American universities, according to new research released this week. The operation relied on advanced session-hijacking techniques to bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA) on university portals and gain unauthorized access to student accounts.

Evilginx, an open-source, widely available phishing framework, was deployed to capture login credentials and steal session cookies, enabling attackers to impersonate victims even after MFA verification.

Campaign Spanned Months, Targeting Major Institutions

Infoblox reports that the University of California, Santa Cruz, the University of California, Santa Barbara, the University of San Diego, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Michigan were among the most heavily targeted institutions.

Using DNS signatures, researchers identified nearly 70 related domains tied to the operation. Despite the attacker’s reliance on Cloudflare masking, short-lived URLs, and other evasion tactics, investigators mapped the campaign’s activity from April to November 2025.