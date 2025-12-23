New Analysis Finds U.S. Unprepared for Persistent Cyber Conflict

Vanderbilt Institute of National Security has released a new report calling for the United States to pursue a comprehensive “digital dominance” strategy to address escalating cyber threats and competition in cyberspace.

The special report argues that adversaries are increasingly exploiting cyberspace to target critical infrastructure and elements of national power, while operating below the threshold of armed conflict. According to the analysis, traditional approaches to cyber deterrence have not prevented this activity, prompting the need for a broader, “whole-of-society approach that spans government, industry and civil society.

Titled “Dominating the Digital Space: A Whole-of-Society Strategy for Securing the United States from Cyber Aggression,” the report contends that U.S. security and competitiveness now depend on achieving digital dominance across public and private sectors. It states that cybersecurity has evolved beyond a specialized technical discipline and has become a foundational component of economic strength, military readiness and geopolitical leadership.