Firewalla Rolls Out App 1.67 With Enterprise-Grade Wi-Fi and RADIUS Capabilities

San Mateo, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 — Firewalla has released version 1.67 of its mobile application, delivering a significant expansion of enterprise-class Wi-Fi security and access point management features aimed at small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), and technically advanced home users.

The update, now available to iOS and Android beta users with iOS Early Access also live, adds support for WPA2-Enterprise and WPA3-Enterprise authentication on Firewalla’s Wi-Fi 7 Access Point (AP7), along with deeper RADIUS integration, bridge mode deployment options, and more granular administrative controls.

According to the company, Firewalla App 1.67 is designed to address a growing gap in the market, as smaller organizations face increasingly complex security and connectivity challenges traditionally associated with larger enterprises.

“Small businesses and technical home users are dealing with many of the same Wi-Fi security and management issues as large enterprises, but without access to the same tools,” said Jerry Chen, co-founder of Firewalla. “With App 1.67, we’re delivering enterprise-grade Wi-Fi security, RADIUS authentication, and fine-grained access control in a way that remains simple to deploy and manage.”

Enterprise Wi-Fi and RADIUS Expansion

At the center of the release is expanded Enterprise Wi-Fi support for AP7, including WPA2-Enterprise and WPA3-Enterprise security using Firewalla’s built-in local RADIUS server. The feature enables per-user credentials, dynamic user assignment, and stronger authentication compared to shared pre-shared keys, while maintaining compatibility with modern 6 GHz networks.

Firewalla has also added beta support for using its platform as a RADIUS server for third-party access points, extending centralized identity-based authentication beyond its own hardware.

Greater Flexibility for AP7 Deployments

Version 1.67 introduces long-requested bridge mode support for AP7 when used with Firewalla Gold and Purple series appliances. The capability allows AP7 access points to operate in bridged network environments while retaining centralized configuration and monitoring through the Firewalla app.

Additional access point enhancements include the ability for administrators to block specific devices from connecting to selected AP7 units, helping reduce poor roaming behavior and ensuring stationary devices remain connected to the most appropriate access point.

Firewalla also announced an upcoming AP7 firmware update that will introduce adaptive Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS). The feature will automatically avoid DFS channels when radar interference is detected, improving Wi-Fi stability in congested or sensitive radio environments.

Users can now explicitly select backhaul behavior for AP7, choosing wired-only backhaul or automatic wired and wireless backhaul, a change aimed at improving predictability in Ethernet-connected deployments.

Expanded Controls for MSPs and Administrators

For MSP-managed environments, Firewalla App 1.67 adds limited-access and no-access mobile app views. These modes allow non-technical stakeholders to monitor network status without exposing full administrative controls.

The update also introduces several broader network and security enhancements, including IPv6 DNS configuration for both WAN and LAN interfaces, port-level muting for upload alarms, and a new NSFW AI Target List to enhance content filtering capabilities.

On iOS, Firewalla has added secure app migration support, enabling users to back up and restore the app’s private key when switching or replacing devices, eliminating the need to re-pair hardware during recovery.

Availability

Firewalla App version 1.67 is available now to iOS and Android beta users, with iOS Early Access distributed through TestFlight. Certain features require Firewalla AP7 hardware, Firewalla MSP enrollment, or Early Access or beta firmware on supported Firewalla boxes.

More information on Firewalla App 1.67 and feature availability can be found at firewalla.com.

