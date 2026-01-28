Syncro Integrates IRONSCALES Into Marketplace to Streamline Email Security for MSPs

TAMPA, Fla. — Jan. 28, 2026 — Syncro and IRONSCALES have announced a strategic partnership designed to simplify how managed service providers (MSPs) purchase, deploy and manage advanced email security for their customers.

Through the Syncro Marketplace, MSPs can now instantly provision the IRONSCALES adaptive email security platform for clients, with all licensing and charges managed through Syncro’s Universal Billing model. The integration eliminates the need for multiple vendor portals and fragmented invoices, reducing administrative overhead while accelerating deployment of enterprise-grade email threat protection.

“MSPs want enterprise-grade security without enterprise-grade complexity,” said Andy Cormier, channel chief at Syncro. “Our partnership with IRONSCALES delivers powerful, AI-driven email security that integrates seamlessly with MSP workflows, paired with a zero-touch billing experience. Licenses are automatically mapped, automatically invoiced and fully managed through Syncro. There are no spreadsheets, no portal hopping and no month-end reconciliation.”

IRONSCALES provides an AI-driven, self-learning email security platform that protects organizations from advanced threats such as phishing, business email compromise (BEC), account takeover (ATO) and deepfake-enabled attacks. The cloud-native solution deploys in minutes, integrates with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and continuously detects and remediates threats that traditional security tools often miss.

With the new integration, MSPs can purchase and provision IRONSCALES directly through the Syncro Marketplace while managing deployment, licensing and billing within their existing RMM and operational workflows. The model is designed to streamline service delivery while enabling MSPs to offer protection against high-impact email-based attacks without adding operational complexity.

“The integration with Syncro expands how MSPs deliver essential email security through the RMM and billing workflows they already use,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES. “It helps MSPs deploy protection faster while reducing operational overhead.”

The IRONSCALES product portfolio is now available to all Syncro Marketplace users. A joint Syncro–IRONSCALES webinar will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, providing a deeper look at the integration and its benefits. Interested parties can click here to register.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security, protecting over 17,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, the company detects and remediates attacks such as business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and deepfake attacks that other solutions miss. By combining AI with continuous human insights, IRONSCALES safeguards inboxes, unburdens IT teams, and turns employees into an active layer of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.ironscales.com or follow IRONSCALES on LinkedIn.

About Syncro

Syncro offers the first Extended Monitoring and Management (XMM) platform purpose-built for midsized MSPs and internal IT teams. The unified platform integrates RMM (endpoint management), professional services automation (PSA), and Microsoft 365 multi-tenant management to help organizations simplify operations, strengthen security, and scale profitably. Syncro delivers powerful automation, native AI capabilities, deep Microsoft 365 integration, and seamless support for 50+ third-party tools—enabling teams to reduce complexity, cut costs, and uncover new revenue opportunities. Learn more at syncromsp.com or follow Syncro on LinkedIn.