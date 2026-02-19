CISA’s 3-Day Patch Order on Dell RecoverPoint Signals Broader Enterprise Risk

Enterprise backup and disaster recovery systems are increasingly viewed as high-value targets by threat actors, particularly when critical vulnerabilities affect core infrastructure platforms.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has given federal civilian agencies three days to fix a critical security flaw in Dell Technologies’ RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines after adding the issue to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog on Feb. 18.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-22769, carries the highest possible severity rating and stems from hardcoded credentials embedded in the software. Security researchers say the flaw has been used by the China-linked hacking group UNC6201 since at least mid-2024, potentially allowing attackers to maintain extended access to affected systems.

Under CISA’s directive, agencies must apply available patches or take corrective action within three days of the catalog listing.

RecoverPoint is commonly used in enterprise VMware environments to manage backup and disaster recovery operations, meaning the risk is not limited to federal networks. Private sector organizations that rely on the platform may also be exposed if they have not updated vulnerable systems.