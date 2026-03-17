Acalvio Targets AI-Driven Threats with Launch of 360 Deception Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Acalvio Technologies has unveiled its 360 Deception platform, a next-generation cyber deception capability designed to counter the rise of AI-driven and agentic attack automation by disrupting adversaries earlier in the intrusion lifecycle.

As attackers increasingly leverage autonomous tools capable of executing exploits at machine speed, traditional detection and response models are struggling to keep pace. Acalvio’s latest offering is positioned as a preemptive defense layer that integrates with existing security stacks to interfere with automated reconnaissance, credential abuse, and lateral movement before systems are compromised.

AI-Driven Attacks Compress the Defensive Window

The emergence of agentic AI has significantly accelerated attack timelines, reducing breakout times from hours to minutes—or even seconds. These automated systems can rapidly probe environments, validate access pathways, and pivot across networks faster than human-led investigations can respond.

This shift, according to Acalvio, has effectively eliminated the margin for reactive security operations. By the time anomalous activity is confirmed, attackers may have already escalated privileges and established persistence within critical systems.

Deception as a Preemptive Control Layer

Acalvio’s 360 Deception platform introduces a dynamic defense model that extends deception capabilities beyond decoys to include real assets. The platform creates what the company describes as a “high-uncertainty environment,” designed to destabilize the trusted signals that automated attack tools rely on.

Core capabilities include:

Dynamic orchestration of decoys and honeytokens across a distributed deception fabric to expose attackers during reconnaissance and movement

The ability to make production assets appear deceptive while blending deceptive assets seamlessly into live environments

Disruption of attacker decision-making processes at the point where trust is established

Guided diversion of both human and AI-driven adversaries into controlled, false attack paths

Streamlined deployment intended to minimize operational burden on security teams

By corrupting the attacker’s perception of the environment, the platform aims to force early exposure and limit the effectiveness of automated intrusion workflows.

Industry Shift Toward Preemptive Cybersecurity

The launch aligns with broader industry sentiment that reactive cybersecurity models are no longer sufficient in the face of AI-enabled threats. Gartner has recently emphasized the need for AI-driven, preemptive security approaches, describing the evolution as a shift toward autonomous cyber immune systems.

Acalvio has been recognized by the firm as a leading player in the emerging AI-powered cyber deception category, reinforcing the growing relevance of deception technologies as a frontline defense.

Executive Perspective on Breaking Attack Automation

“AI-assisted and agentic intrusions have compressed response timelines to the point where reactive defense is structurally late,” said Ram Varadarajan, co-founder and CEO of Acalvio. “Security teams are still looking for anomalies while attackers operate inside trusted systems. 360 Deception shifts the control point by destabilizing attacker automation and corrupting what AI can confidently trust.”

Proven Performance in Adversarial Testing

The platform has already undergone evaluation in real-world scenarios, including the U.S. Navy's Cyber Resilient Systems Advanced Naval Technology Exercise. Operating under an “assume compromise” framework, the exercise tested advanced defensive technologies against sophisticated attack simulations.

According to Acalvio, its solution achieved 100% true positive detection while actively degrading attacker performance and preventing mission objectives—outcomes that highlight the platform’s ability to disrupt automated attack chains at critical stages.

Availability and Industry Debut

Acalvio will showcase 360 Deception at the upcoming RSA Conference 2026, taking place March 23–26 in San Francisco.

As AI-driven threats continue to evolve, the company positions 360 Deception as part of a broader shift toward proactive, intelligence-driven security architectures designed not just to detect attacks, but to actively disrupt and deny them before impact.